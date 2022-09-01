Tickets will be $3 at dozens of MN theaters on Saturday

To celebrate National Cinema Day this weekend, many theaters are offering $3 tickets.

On Saturday, tickets will be sold at a fraction of their regular price at a majority of movie theaters around the United States, including Regal Cinemas, AMC and more.

The following cinemas participating in the promotion are:

Some locations are also offering some special promotions on concessions. Check your local listings for offers and participating theaters. AMC posted a tweet about an additional $5 deal for a fountain drink and popcorn combo at participating theaters.

Visit National Cinema Day's website to enter your zip code and find the closest participating location near you.

Following closures of theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance is still working its way back to respectable marks. According to The Numbers, box office sales were steadily climbing until they crashed in 2020. In contrast, tickets sold had been steadily falling over the years before it crashed the same year.

A graph included below, courtesy of The Numbers, illustrates those data points.

Tickets sold around the nation have nearly doubled the last two years combined, showing signs that the market is returning to its normal state.

Labor Day has always been a tough weekend for the box office, as people are likely to be doing other activities such as last-ditch efforts to head up to the cabin, the Minnesota State Fair or other travels.

The $3 ticket price does not include tax and convenience fees such as online and third-party ticketing fees.