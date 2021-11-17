Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Tim McGraw, Jake Owen to headline Winstock 2022, other acts announced
Tim McGraw, Jake Owen to headline Winstock 2022, other acts announced

The two-day festival is expected to sell out.
The two-day festival is expected to sell out.

Country music stars Tim McGraw and Jake Owen will headline the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted in June 2022. 

The popular festival that's about an hour west of Minneapolis will take place Friday-Saturday, June 17-18. 

Event organizers announced the artist lineup on Wednesday, noting Jimmie Allen, Gary Allan, Neal McCoy, Little Texas, MacKenzie Porter, Larry Fleet, Walker County, and more will perform at the two-day festival. 

“We are stoked to have the caliber of artists that are signed to join us in 2022,” Winstock Country Music Festival Chairman Dave Danielson said in a news release. “If you add up all the number one hits these artists have had over the years, it might be the most ever heard from the Winstock stage in one weekend.”

Jake Owen is headlining Friday night's event, with Little Texas and Jimmie Allen also performing on the main stage. Larry Fleet will perform on the west stage. 

And then Saturday night, Tim McGraw is headlining, with Neal McCoy, Gary Allan and Brothers Osbourne on the main stage. Walker County and Mackenzie Porter will perform on the west stage. 

Tickets and camping reservations are on sale now, online here, for the 28th annual event. VIP tickets already sold out, but there are a "very limited" number of reserved seats for sale now and the best camping sites, a news release says. 

“Based on this year's sell-out, and the record number of orders placed at this year's event for next year, we are well on our way to another potential sellout,” Danielson said in the release. “This includes general admission tickets — we sold more of those this year at the event than we ever have before, so please don't delay in getting your tickets.”

The event's website can be found here.

