Timberwolves, Lynx holding fire sale of cheap merch this Friday

Proceeds go towards the Fastbreak Foundation.

Looking for a holiday bargain? The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx are holding a locker room liquidation sale this Friday.

The teams announced the fire sale on Wolves and Lynx stock will be held in the Skyway level at Mayo Clinic Square on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some of the merchandise available will include signed basketballs, posters and team-issued gear. Other clothing and shoes will also be available for discounted prices.

According to the organizations, all proceeds will go towards the Fastbreak Foundation, a non-profit started by the Timberwolves in 2019. 

All sales will be final at the time of purchase, with cash and credit being accepted as forms of payment.

The Timberwolves' first preseason game at home will be at 7 p.m. Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. You can find tickets here.

