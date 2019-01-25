Skip to main content
With heating prices expected to spike this winter, some tips for keeping your house warm

Energy prices are expected to rise this winter.
Pixabay

Another winter is approaching and Minnesotans are preparing for their home energy bills to ratchet up to keep their homes warm during the extreme cold.

This winter is almost certain to see higher energy costs than usual, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine among multiple factors that is causing global gas and electricity prices to spike, with Minnesota's utility providers also still passing on costs from previous cold snaps that impacted the south of the country in 2021.

Xcel Energy told the Star Tribune it expects its energy bills to rise 10% compared to last winter, though Minnesota's largest gas provider, Centerpoint, did not provide an estimate due to the volatility of gas prices.

In any case, we've done a bit of research and come up with a few tips to keep your house warm while saving yourselves a few bucks.

1. Keeping your curtains closed, except...

It's a bit depressing sitting in a gloomy house when it's sunny (but frozen) outside, but if you're out during the day then you should keep your curtains and blinds closed to add another obstacle for the cold to overcome.

The exception to this, as Today's Home Owner explains, is when the windows are in direct sunlight, in which case you should throw them open and take advantage of the greenhouse effect through your windows.

2. Keep your vents/radiators clear

If you have furniture in front of your forced air vent or radiators, move them.

If you block them then it just means your heating system will have to work harder to get the temperature up in your house – costing you more in the process.

3. Cheap insulation

It may cost you a few bucks, but it'll probably save you more if you buy some basic home insulation kits.

We're talking sheet plastic window insulation for the inside of your windows, and foam seals for the inside of electrical outlets and exterior walls.

It's also a good time to check how much weather stripping you have on your doors and windows, and re-apply some where necessary. 

Draft snakes are something else to consider for window sills and under the door to an unheated garage, for example, or a closet with an external wall.

If you have walls that aren't well insulated, get an old blanket and duct-tape it to the wall to provide another insulating barrier.

4. Closing off rooms

Got a room you don't use too much? Close the doors and vents in there for the winter, Common Sense Home notes, there's no sense heating it if you're not using it. That said, might be best not to do this in a room with plumbing in case the pipes freeze.

5. Make use of your in-home heat sources

If you're baking something, leave the oven cracked when you're done so the heat enters your home as it cools down.

Same goes if you run a bath, don't drain the water immediately when it's finished, wait for it to cool first.

6. Make your house cosy

Rather than cranking the thermostat to 70-plus degrees, keep it a few degrees cooler and throw on some warm clothes. Reducing your thermostat a single degree can save you up to 10 percent on your heating bill, TheConversation.com notes.

Make use of blankets whenever you sit down, and throw any unused rugs onto the floor to provide extra warmth.

7. The ceiling fan trick

As Xcel Energy points out, if you have a ceiling fan in your rooms, run it clockwise, that way it pushes down the warm air at the top of the room.

Oh, and if your house has fireplaces, make sure the dampers are closed when they're not in use.

8. Get financial help for your energy bills

The State of Minnesota offers the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) that provides grants to help with heating bills and pay for energy efficiency upgrades.

The income thresholds vary depending upon the size of your household, but the upper limit is around $58,500 for a family of four.

Applications started being taken on Oct. 1. The average grant is $500 but some qualify for up to $2,000 in assistance. 

You can apply here.

