To combat CWD, late-season deer hunting announced for 9 areas of MN

Skip to main content
To combat CWD, late-season deer hunting announced for 9 areas of Minnesota

To combat CWD, late-season deer hunting announced for 9 areas of Minnesota

The special hunts will be held between Dec. 16 and 18.

Minnesota DNR

The special hunts will be held between Dec. 16 and 18.

The Minnesota DNR has announced that late-season deer hunting will be allowed in nine permit areas across the state, in an effort to combat the deadly Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

The department confirmed Friday that deer permit area 184 near Bemidji, which reported its first case of CWD last month, will be added to the list of late season hunting grounds along with eight others in southeastern Minnesota and the southern Twin Cities.

It means that hunting will be allowed in the following permit areas between Friday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 18.

  • 184
  • 605
  • 643
  • 645
  • 646
  • 647
  • 648
  • 649
  • 655.

Permit area 605 covers a region to the south of the Twin Cities, with areas 643-655 all in the cluster of CWD management zones in the far southeastern corner of the state.

You can find a map here.

Per DNR rules, a hunter attending the late season hunt may use any unfilled archery, firearms, muzzleloader or landowner deer hunting license.

You can find out more details here.

What's more, the DNR is making special access permits available for hunting on state land, including in some state parks, where hunting is not normally permitted.

These permits can be obtained free of charge on a first-come, first-serve basis from any DNR license vendor.

Areas that will be open to deer hunting include: 

  • Beaver Creek Valley State Park
  • Cannon River Wilderness Area
  • Forestville Mystery Cave State Park
  • Great River Bluffs State Park and King's and Queen's Bluff Scientific Natural Area
  • Nerstrand Woods State Park and Prairie Creek Woods SNA
  • Pin Oak Prairie SNA

Next Up

Deer hunting blaze orange
MN Lifestyle

To combat CWD, late-season deer hunting announced for 9 areas of MN

The special hunts will be held between Dec. 16 and 18.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID levels rising in wastewater; BQ.1 now dominant

BQ.1 is the new dominant subvariant in Twin Cities wastewater.

Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 11.43.05 AM
MN News

Keith Ellison, other AGs settle with CarMax over recall disclosures

As part of the settlement, CarMax now must disclosure open recalls online and on the lot.

police lights squad car
MN News

Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter in St. Paul, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis

The incident involved both police departments in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Oct-Nov. 2022?

The latest Nielsen ratings are in.

police lights
MN News

Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

MoorheadMurderSuspect
MN News

Police: Woman found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside Moorhead home

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 7.59.36 AM
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's East Side Bar closes after two-and-a-half years in business

The bar opened just as the COVID-19 pandemic closed bars and restaurants.

Police tape
MN News

Police: Man and woman found dead inside Rochester home

An investigation is ongoing as of Friday morning.

Fire
MN News

Fire destroys shop, kills four dogs in Perham Township

A passerby spotted the blaze.

image
MN News

Longtime Excelsior chocolate shop closed after destructive burglary

The Truffle Hill Chocolates shop opened in 1995.

image
MN News

Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'

A nurses union announced an almost three-week strike to take place in the Twin Cities.

Related

white-tailed deer
Minnesota Life

Two special deer hunts will be held in Minnesota to combat CWD

The hunts will be held the two weekends after Christmas.

Deer hunting blaze orange
Minnesota Life

Mandatory CWD testing returns for this year's deer hunting season

Last year, CWD sampling was voluntary due to COVID-19.

White tail deer
Minnesota Life

Minnesota DNR reveals changes ahead of 2020 deer hunting season

Changes have been made to reflect COVID-19 and the ongoing threat of CWD in deer.

white-tailed deer
MN News

DNR to place 26 dumpsters for deer carcasses in CWD-hit areas

With hunting season imminent, the DNR is taking efforts to prevent the spread of CWD.

deer
MN News

New CWD case suspected days before deer opener in Minnesota

The deer was harvested in northwestern Minnesota, outside the DNR's CWD zones.

White tail deer
Minnesota Life

DNR reveals chronic wasting disease figures after deer season

There were 22 deer confirmed with CWD, but all within current disease management zones.

doe, deer
MN News

9 more deer on Houston County farm test positive for CWD

The deer farm had a positive case of CWD back in October and was being depopulated.

deer
MN News

DNR: CWD-positive deer carcasses dumped outside of quarantine area

An investigation with precautionary measures is underway.