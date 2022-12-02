To combat CWD, late-season deer hunting announced for 9 areas of MN

The Minnesota DNR has announced that late-season deer hunting will be allowed in nine permit areas across the state, in an effort to combat the deadly Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

The department confirmed Friday that deer permit area 184 near Bemidji, which reported its first case of CWD last month, will be added to the list of late season hunting grounds along with eight others in southeastern Minnesota and the southern Twin Cities.

It means that hunting will be allowed in the following permit areas between Friday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 18.

184

605

643

645

646

647

648

649

655.

Permit area 605 covers a region to the south of the Twin Cities, with areas 643-655 all in the cluster of CWD management zones in the far southeastern corner of the state.

You can find a map here.

Per DNR rules, a hunter attending the late season hunt may use any unfilled archery, firearms, muzzleloader or landowner deer hunting license.

You can find out more details here.

What's more, the DNR is making special access permits available for hunting on state land, including in some state parks, where hunting is not normally permitted.

These permits can be obtained free of charge on a first-come, first-serve basis from any DNR license vendor.

Areas that will be open to deer hunting include: