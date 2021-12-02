Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
'TODAY Show' surprises Minneapolis youth nonprofit with toys
It's part of the program's Season of Giving toy drive.
NBC's TODAY Show gave a special surprise to a Minneapolis nonprofit dedicated to helping kids. 

The Heritage Youth Sports Foundation's mission is to empower kids through athletics, encouraging youth development by providing kids a chance to play, and teaching them both about a variety of sports and about life. 

The nonprofit's tagline is "strengthening lives and community through sport."

And on Thursday, the TODAY Show gifted dozens of toys to the nonprofit as part of the program's annual Season of Giving toy drive. 

Watch the segment here: 

Mike Shelton, who started the program, told TODAY the best thing about the program is watching kids grow up and develop into great people. 

The Heritage Youth Sports Foundation has helped more than 200 kids this year alone, KARE 11 says

Shelton was grateful for the donation, and TODAY says the nonprofit is seeking additional donations of games, toys, sports equipment and other items this holiday season.

