Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks to open fifth Twin Cities location

The fast-casual eatery is expanding.

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks at 1580 St. Clair Avenue in St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks is set to open a fifth Twin Cities location in Chanhassen later this summer. 

The fast-casual restaurant specializing in made-from-scratch pizzas and Philly cheesesteaks is currently located in Woodbury, Coon Rapids, Maplewood, and St. Paul. 

Tono's newest location will be in the space formerly occupied by Piada Italian Street Food at 190 Lake Drive East in Chanhassen. 

The 52-seat restaurant also features an outdoor patio. 

Antonio Gambino, Tono's general manager, has nearly two decades of experience in the Twin Cities restaurant industry, having served as general manager at Andrea Pizza. 

Shaz Khan, Tono's business manager, also worked for Andrea Pizza over the years. 

Tono's menu features individual-sized pizzas with sauce recipes developed over 45 years ago for an authentic "taste of Italy," according to the website. 

Cheesesteaks are each made fresh with never-frozen prime beef and fresh-baked rolls. The menu also features a small selection of beer and wine.

The opening of the Chanhassen location is slated for August, according to city documents. 

