Top Ten Liquors eyes its first Minneapolis location

Top Ten Liquors appears to be lining up its first Minneapolis location.

The Twin Cities-based liquor chain applied for an off sale liquor license with the City of Minneapolis, for a store at 1440 5th St SE — in the heart of the densely packed Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, according to city documents.

Top Ten has grown to a dozen stores around the Twin Cities metro. This location, if it goes forward, would be the company's first within Minneapolis. The business is also actively plotting a "hybrid" dining-retail-grocery space for Minnetonka.

The Minneapolis store would be 10,000 square feet, and be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m.. Monday through Saturday, then 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, according to the Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association. It is part of a larger development undertaken by the real estate firm CA Ventures, whose work includes mixed-use residential structures. Its website currently shows 45 projects.

The proposal received a handful of public comments, with some of them against the Top Ten Liquors plan — not because it's a liquor store, but because it would supplant the large grocery store that had been projected for the site.

The city's Planning Commission approved Top Ten Liquors' off sale license, submitted by Yayin Katan LLC, at a Feb. 15 meeting, with the full City Council expected to assent during its Thursday meeting.