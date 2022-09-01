Total Wine's 9th Twin Cities location has grand opening Thursday

Skip to main content
The liquor superstore chain's arrival in the Twin Cities has impacted independent and municipal retailers.

Total Wine & More opening its 9th Twin Cities store on Thursday – its first in the metro in almost five years.

The liquor superstore chain is holding a grand opening Thursday for its new store at Riverdale Commons in Coon Rapids.

It's offering coupons that are valid until Sept. 11 that gives customers $10 off purchases of $50 or more.

It's the first store Total Wine has opened in the Twin Cities metro since fall 2017, when it opened in Minnetonka.

The Coon Rapids store becomes the 9th in the metro, with the national chain expanding to Minnesota in 2014 with a store in Bloomington, and has since expanded to Burnsville, Chanhassen, Eagan, Maple Grove, Roseville, Woodbury, and the aforementioned Minnetonka store.

It was reported that the company's entry to the market took a significant toll on independent and municipal liquor stores, with Total Wine's discount prices undercutting local competitors, with some closing as a result.

Municipal revenue also took a hit, with the City of Edina initially reporting significant shortfalls following the debut of Total Wine in nearby Bloomington.

However, some have recovered since the mid-teens in part thanks to a quirk of Minnesota liquor laws that requires all alcohol products be made available to all retailers in the state. The Star Tribune reported this meant that Minnesota liquor stores could also stock Total Wine brands that were otherwise exclusive in other states – and undercut Total Wine's prices as a result.

