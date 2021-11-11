Touring 'Price is Right' stage show coming to MN

The fan-favorite The Price is Right game Plinko is coming to Minnesota.

More accurately, the touring stage show The Price is Right Live! will swing through the state early next year, giving anyone who registers — not just paying audience members — the opportunity to take part in The Price is Right without actually having to go to Studio 33.

The Price is Right Live! will be at Mystic Lake March 10-13, 2022, the casino and hotel announced Thursday. During the live stage show, randomly selected contestants will get to take part in various Price is Right games, such as Plinko, Cliffhangers, Showcases and more.

These contestants are able to win cash and prizes.

(The site promises a "celebrity host" for each show, though no specific names are mentioned)

Tickets for the shows (five in all) are $29 apiece, if you want to watch the whole thing. But anyone can enter into the random drawing that will determine contestants.

To throw your name in the hat, you need to show up on-site and register prior to the show, even if you don't have a ticket. Organizers will begin taking entries three hours prior, no earlier. You have to be 18 years old, show an ID and fill out a registration.

Winners are selected "entirely at random," an FAQ says.

So there you go. Now, instead of yelling at the TV when contestants make screw up Make Your Move or Let 'Em Roll, you can go try it yourself and show everybody how it's done.