Trader Joe's opening 10th Minnesota store March 18

The tenth Minnesota Trader Joe's grocery store will open in Eagan in two weeks.

The Trader Joe's website shows that a new store, located at 2065 Cliff Road, will open on March 18. The website also says the store's grand opening will be at 8 a.m. that day, with the Pioneer Press reporting there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The nine other Trader Joe's in Minnesota are located in Bloomington, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Rochester, Shoreview, St. Louis Park, St. Paul and Woodbury.