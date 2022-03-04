Skip to main content
Trader Joe's opening 10th Minnesota store March 18

The grand opening is at 8 a.m. on March 18.

Credit: Trader Joe's

The tenth Minnesota Trader Joe's grocery store will open in Eagan in two weeks. 

The Trader Joe's website shows that a new store, located at 2065 Cliff Road, will open on March 18. The website also says the store's grand opening will be at 8 a.m. that day, with the Pioneer Press reporting there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony. 

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 

The nine other Trader Joe's in Minnesota are located in BloomingtonMaple GroveMinneapolisMinnetonkaRochesterShoreviewSt. Louis ParkSt. Paul and Woodbury

