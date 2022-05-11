Travel & Leisure's top 25 US beaches includes one in Minnesota

With the weather in Minnesota finally beginning to resemble summer, attention turns to making the most of the state's not-nearly-long-enough period of warmth.

And in the north of the state, Minnesota has one of the best beaches in the United States.

At least, that's according to Travel & Leisure, which has featured Park Point Beach in Duluth among its selections.

Here's what it says about the beach:

"Located on Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world, Park Point Beach is the world's longest freshwater sandbar. The beautiful sandy beach, complete with waves, has the feel of an ocean. It offers great views of Duluth and Lake Superior, and is known for its spectacular sunrises. A nearby playground, barbecue grills, and a ball field are all popular with visitors. Leashed dogs are also welcome."

It's the only Minnesota entry on the list, which is probably not surprising given that Minnesota is thousands of miles from actual coastline.

It's also one of only three from the Midwest that make the list, with the other two being Grand Haven State Park on the east shores of Lake Michigan, and Oak Street Beach in Chicago, on the west shore of Lake Michigan.

