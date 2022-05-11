Skip to main content
Travel & Leisure's top 25 US beaches includes one in Minnesota

Travel & Leisure's top 25 US beaches includes one in Minnesota

The beach on the shores of Lake Superior made the cut.

Melissa Turtinen, Bring Me The News

The beach on the shores of Lake Superior made the cut.

With the weather in Minnesota finally beginning to resemble summer, attention turns to making the most of the state's not-nearly-long-enough period of warmth.

And in the north of the state, Minnesota has one of the best beaches in the United States.

At least, that's according to Travel & Leisure, which has featured Park Point Beach in Duluth among its selections.

Here's what it says about the beach:

"Located on Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world, Park Point Beach is the world's longest freshwater sandbar. The beautiful sandy beach, complete with waves, has the feel of an ocean. It offers great views of Duluth and Lake Superior, and is known for its spectacular sunrises. A nearby playground, barbecue grills, and a ball field are all popular with visitors. Leashed dogs are also welcome."

It's the only Minnesota entry on the list, which is probably not surprising given that Minnesota is thousands of miles from actual coastline.

It's also one of only three from the Midwest that make the list, with the other two being Grand Haven State Park on the east shores of Lake Michigan, and Oak Street Beach in Chicago, on the west shore of Lake Michigan.

Related: 10 beautiful Minnesota cities to visit for outdoor adventures

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 9.54.54 AM
MN News

Training storms dump big rain totals on southeast Minnesota

The flash flooding threat shifts further north and west Wednesday night.

Park Point beach, Duluth
MN Travel

Travel & Leisure's top 25 US beaches includes one in Minnesota

The beach on the shores of Lake Superior made the cut.

Acme Comedy Company stage.
TV, Movies and The Arts

Are you the funniest person in the Twin Cities?

Acme Comedy Company is wondering. Professional comedians need not apply.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe storms threaten Minnesota again later Wednesday

Tornadoes, very large hail and straight-line winds are possible.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 7.54.30 AM
MN News

Saint Mary's University cutting 11 majors, laying off staff

The Winona college says it's consolidating to focus on business, technology, and the sciences.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 7.32.39 AM
MN Weather

Strong storms impacting southern MN Thursday morning

The SPC says the storm will likely continue producing isolated large hail.

Shillingford
MN News

Charges: Fitness worker went to 70-year-old's home, killed him with gunshot to arm

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the case.

ambulance
MN News

22-year-old Minnesota men involved in crash: 1 dead, 1 critical

The crash happened on Hwy. 75 near Halstad.

Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 7.18.57 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Over a half-century into career, Minneapolis actor James Hong gets his star

The 93-year-old actor received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Tuesday.

police lights
MN News

19-year-old motorist killed in Clay County crash

The crash occurred approximately 15 miles east of Fargo in Riverton Township.

5033-Vincent-Ave-S-Twilight-002
MN Property

Gallery: Remodeled century-old Minneapolis home on market for $1.06M

The home features Norwegian Oak floors and a spacious open-concept.

skid steer
MN News

Electrical worker dies from being run over by skid loader in southern MN

The 23-year-old victim and other workers with the Minnesota Valley Electric Company were working in the electrical power line system prior to the accident.

Related

bentleyville
Minnesota Life

One Minnesota city is on Esquire's list of towns to visit at Christmas

It ranks No. 3 on the list.

517ceb0d-cba1-4c5e-964c-6f3679a8e346
Places to Go

Gallery: Crosby rental picked as Minnesota's best 'pet-friendly' Airbnb

The rental cabin features Scandinavian-inspired design and access to Adney Lake.

split rock lighthouse
MN Travel

Minnesota campground named among the Top 10 in the US

The spot on the North Shore came in at No. 5.

duluth 1
MN Property

Gallery: Home on Duluth's Park Point Beach on the market for $2.5 million

The custom-built home is right on the beach.

duluth park point beach waves
MN News

St. Paul woman rescued from rip current off beach in Duluth

It was the second water emergency at the beach in a week.

movies in the parks
Places to Go

Check out the 'Movies in the Park' schedule in Minneapolis

Screenings get underway in June and last into September.

rocky taconite-silver bay
Places to Go

Six of the weirdest roadside attractions in Minnesota

From a two-story outhouse to a squad car's crash with a UFO, here's a list of some of the state's weirdest attractions.

park point duluth erosion
MN News

Survey of cans, metal accidentally dumped on Duluth beach planned for spring

Fragments of metal and cans were inadvertently dumped on Park Point Beach after sediment from the harbor was added to combat erosion.