Travelers from MSP among those hit by Southwest cancellations

The widespread cancelations by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday have hit travelers to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Flightaware is showing 35 cancelations impacting MSP as of 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Of those, 33 are Southwest flights.

Airlines have been fighting to recover from the backlog caused by the blizzard and winter storm that hit a huge swath of the United States last week, but while most have gotten back on track, Southwest has canceled more than 2,500 flights on Tuesday – representing about 60% of its schedule.

On Monday, the company cancelled 2,900 flights.

CNN notes that the storm last week hit two of its major hubs – Denver and Chicago – particularly hard, but the company has also been criticized for its lack of planning to ensure sufficient staff coverage over the holidays at a time many families are struggling with respiratory illnesses.

The situation had gotten so severe on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation said it will be investigating Southwest's actions, declaring the company's rate of cancellations "unacceptable."

In a statement Monday, Southwest said: "With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable.

"And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning.

"We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us.

"We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity."