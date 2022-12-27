Skip to main content
Travelers from MSP among those hit by Southwest cancellations

Travelers from MSP among those hit by Southwest cancellations

More than 30 flights are being shown as canceled from the Twin Cities.

Colin Brown Photography, via Flickr

More than 30 flights are being shown as canceled from the Twin Cities.

The widespread cancelations by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday have hit travelers to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Flightaware is showing 35 cancelations impacting MSP as of 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Of those, 33 are Southwest flights.

Airlines have been fighting to recover from the backlog caused by the blizzard and winter storm that hit a huge swath of the United States last week, but while most have gotten back on track, Southwest has canceled more than 2,500 flights on Tuesday – representing about 60% of its schedule.

On Monday, the company cancelled 2,900 flights.

CNN notes that the storm last week hit two of its major hubs – Denver and Chicago – particularly hard, but the company has also been criticized for its lack of planning to ensure sufficient staff coverage over the holidays at a time many families are struggling with respiratory illnesses.

The situation had gotten so severe on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation said it will be investigating Southwest's actions, declaring the company's rate of cancellations "unacceptable."

In a statement Monday, Southwest said: "With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable.

"And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning.

"We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us.

"We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity."

Next Up

Southwest Airlines
MN Travel

Travelers from MSP among those hit by Southwest cancellations

More than 30 flights are being shown as canceled from the Twin Cities.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Snowy December: Where 2022 ranks all time for Twin Cities, Duluth

A minor system will arrive Wednesday-Thursday. A bigger system looks possible early next week.

image
MN Lifestyle

Highway 169 pedestrian bridge to eliminate major gap in regional trail system

The bridge will connect to the Minnesota Valley State Trail.

IGH bank robbers
MN News

Police: Inver Grove Heights bank robbers restrained employees with zip ties

The Vermillion State Bank was robbed last Thursday.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Police officer goaded man with mental health issues into armed standoff

The suspect eventually came out of his home with a shotgun after receiving more than 30 harassing phone calls.

George Musser
MN News

Missing 20-year-old Stillwater man found dead

George Musser was last seen at Brian's Bar in Stillwater on Christmas Eve morning.

Johntae Hudson
MN News

19-year-old murdered inside Mall of America is identified

Johntae Hudson died of multiple gunshot wounds.

George Musser
MN News

Search for missing 20-year-old last seen at Stillwater bar on Christmas Eve

The 20-year-old was last seen at 2:10 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Snowy Christmas Day in Minnesota: Where and how much?

The HRRR model's forecast might raise some eyebrows...

image
MN News

Police arrest suspected shooter in Mall of America killing

Four more people were arrested in connection with the Friday shooting.

duluth police
MN News

Woman found dead after being reported missing in Duluth

The 71-year-old went outside without shoes or a jacket.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 10
MN Weather

More accumulating snow coming on Christmas Day

MSP Airport has already recorded 32.4 inches of snow this winter, including 19.4 inches this month.

Related

unnamed
MN Travel

Condor bringing back seasonal flights between MSP and Germany

The German charter airline will resume its service between the Twin Cities and Frankfurt.

snow plow msp airport
MN Travel

Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on MN

As of 11 a.m., Delta has not issued waivers.

MN Travel

Travelers have another airline option from MSP – JetBlue

The low-cost airline landed for the first time in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

1024px-Southwest_Airlines_Boeing_737-700_(2014_livery)
MN Travel

Southwest Airlines to launch new route between MSP and Houston

The airline industry has taken a massive hit from the pandemic.

airport-1822133_1280
MN Travel

Flight deal service Thrifty Traveler bets on travel resurgence in 2021

The Twin Cities-based site has weathered the COVID storm despite the major hit to the travel industry.

MN Travel

Sun Country to launch first flights into Canada from MSP

The direct link between the Twin Cities and Vancouver launches next year.

MSP airport
MN Travel

MSP Airport preparing for influx of travelers this summer

Airlines are re-starting routes at MSP this summer as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Delta
MN Travel

Passenger numbers fell 62% at MSP Airport in 2020

The Twin Cities airport was slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic.