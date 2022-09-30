Skip to main content
Treadmill helps Minneapolis shelter dogs burn off steam

Puttin' the "go" in doggo.

Sam, an adoptable dog at the Minneapolis Animal Care & Control shelter, works his legs on the dogPACER Treadmill with the help of volunteer trainers from Follow Me Dogs. Photo by Rachel Snee / Friends of Minneapolis Animal Care & Control.

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control rolled out a new tool this month to keep the most energetic shelter dogs moving. 

The Friends of Minneapolis Animal Care & Control shared a photo this week of an adoptable pup getting his steps in on the new treadmill from dogPACER

"MACC purchased a dogPACER Treadmill earlier this year, and last week Follow Me Dogs trainers volunteered their time to teach MACC staff and volunteers on how to properly acclimate a dog to this amazing tool," the Friends group shared on Facebook. 

The intent is to give overstimulated dogs a chance to burn off some steam before playgroups and provide a new way to exercise when weather makes it challenging or unsafe to go outside. 

MACC is a municipal shelter caring for stray, abandoned and surrendered animals in the city.

