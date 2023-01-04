Tribal attorney, activist Tara Houska buys Rainy Lake's Bald Rock Point for $3.1M

A sprawling International Falls property offering nearly a half-mile of private Rainy Lake shoreline sold for $3.1 million Tuesday to tribal attorney and activist Tara Houska.

The 16-acre property, known as Bald Rock Point, had been in the same family for generations and had never before been offered on the real estate market.

Houska said she plans to make Bald Rock Point her home and will transform the property into a place where the community is welcomed and traditional Native activities, such as wild rice harvesting, are practiced.

"I'm still kind of in shock," Houska said Wednesday. "It will mean so much to our community, our tribe, the neighboring tribes, Native people in general, to environmentalists, to young people looking for [reconnection with] the Earth."

Houska, a member of the Couchiching First Nation, is the founder of Giniw Collective.

In her work, she's served as Native American Advisor to the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders and led resistance efforts to oil pipelines, including the Dakota Access Pipeline and Line 3.

Houska welcomed her first child last year and plans to restore the buildings on Bald Rock Point, including the main lodge and its six cabins.

"I grew up on Rainy Lake and I'm so excited for my daughter to have that gift," she said.

Woody Woods with Move It Real Estate Group, who knew Houska's grandfather and has helped Houska with two previous Rainy Lake property purchases, said the Bald Rock Point listing presented an exceptionally rare opportunity to own the most centrally-located piece of land on the west end of the lake.

"I don't know of any bigger private sale," Woods said.

"It's everything you would want," he added, noting the property's protected channel and private harbor. "I can't think of a better piece of property."

Rainy Lake marks the border of Minnesota and Ontario, with the eastern two-thirds of the lake's shoreline protected within Voyageurs National Park.

While the lake is massive, Woods estimates only around a dozen miles of shoreline could ever be explored for development.

Bald Rock Point, he said, is one of those rare places.

"Somebody could have easily bought it and put condos there," he said, adding he's "just amazed" by Houska's vision for the land.

Houska said she's exploring partnerships for the next chapter of the property, while also doing research to better understand the land's history.

The property briefly operated as a resort and some of the cabins date back to the 1930s.

Houska said Native women's retreats, language camps and other cultural immersion opportunities are some of the partnerships she's exploring.

"The possibilities are just so endless," she said.