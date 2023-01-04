Skip to main content
Tribal attorney, activist Tara Houska buys Rainy Lake's Bald Rock Point for $3.1M

Tribal attorney, activist Tara Houska buys Rainy Lake's Bald Rock Point for $3.1M

The property offers 2,500 feet of shoreline.

2001 County Road 95, International Falls, MN. Courtesy of Move It Real Estate Group.

The property offers 2,500 feet of shoreline.

A sprawling International Falls property offering nearly a half-mile of private Rainy Lake shoreline sold for $3.1 million Tuesday to tribal attorney and activist Tara Houska

The 16-acre property, known as Bald Rock Point, had been in the same family for generations and had never before been offered on the real estate market. 

Houska said she plans to make Bald Rock Point her home and will transform the property into a place where the community is welcomed and traditional Native activities, such as wild rice harvesting, are practiced. 

"I'm still kind of in shock," Houska said Wednesday. "It will mean so much to our community, our tribe, the neighboring tribes, Native people in general, to environmentalists, to young people looking for [reconnection with] the Earth." 

Houska, a member of the Couchiching First Nation, is the founder of Giniw Collective

In her work, she's served as Native American Advisor to the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders and led resistance efforts to oil pipelines, including the Dakota Access Pipeline and Line 3.

Houska welcomed her first child last year and plans to restore the buildings on Bald Rock Point, including the main lodge and its six cabins. 

"I grew up on Rainy Lake and I'm so excited for my daughter to have that gift," she said. 

Bald Rock Point

image
12
Gallery
12 Images

Woody Woods with Move It Real Estate Group, who knew Houska's grandfather and has helped Houska with two previous Rainy Lake property purchases, said the Bald Rock Point listing presented an exceptionally rare opportunity to own the most centrally-located piece of land on the west end of the lake.

"I don't know of any bigger private sale," Woods said.

"It's everything you would want," he added, noting the property's protected channel and private harbor. "I can't think of a better piece of property."

Rainy Lake marks the border of Minnesota and Ontario, with the eastern two-thirds of the lake's shoreline protected within Voyageurs National Park.

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN Directory

While the lake is massive, Woods estimates only around a dozen miles of shoreline could ever be explored for development.

Bald Rock Point, he said, is one of those rare places.

"Somebody could have easily bought it and put condos there," he said, adding he's "just amazed" by Houska's vision for the land. 

Houska said she's exploring partnerships for the next chapter of the property, while also doing research to better understand the land's history. 

The property briefly operated as a resort and some of the cabins date back to the 1930s. 

Houska said Native women's retreats, language camps and other cultural immersion opportunities are some of the partnerships she's exploring. 

"The possibilities are just so endless," she said. 

Next Up

image
MN Property

Tribal attorney, activist Tara Houska buys Rainy Lake's Bald Rock Point for $3.1M

The property offers 2,500 feet of shoreline.

EggrollQueen
MN Food & Drink

Outpouring of aid for St. Paul's Eggroll Queen after generator, cat-converter stolen

Owner Mai Vang said her food truck was stolen from and vandalized last week.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Pickup driver fatally strikes motorist who got out of car after crash

The man was standing on the shoulder after his car ended up in a ditch.

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.04.07 AM
MN News

Suspect arrested in murder of St. Paul man outside his home

A suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

House for sale
MN Health

MDH: Radon testing during house sales declines nearly 40% in Minnesota

The health department notes the best time to test is when homes are being purchased.

snow plow msp airport
MN News

Travel through air, ground in Minnesota stalled due to winter storm

Recent snowfall combined with freezing rain has made for treacherous travel in Minnesota.

image
MN Lifestyle

City of Minnetonka reaches tentative agreement to purchase The Marsh

The deal is pending a vote from the Minnetonka City Council.

Screen Shot 2023-01-04 at 7.43.53 AM
MN News

Dramatic video shows driver crash off I-494 bridge, flipping onto I-35W

The crash happened on Dec. 30.

snow
MN Weather

With 10 inches already, more snow to pile up in Twin Cities

At this rate, 15 inches in the metro isn't out of the question.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 8.27.50 PM
MN News

Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport

No injuries have been reported.

snow
MN Weather

MN school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4

Snow will continue throughout Wednesday, hitting the Twin Cities particularly hard.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 4.57.59 PM
MN Lifestyle

Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp

The most Minnesotan thing ever?

Related

Drone 6
MN News

Record flooding on Rainy Lake engulfs MN-Ontario border communities

Extreme flooding is breaking a record set in 1950.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Island cabin is one of northernmost homes for sale in MN

Want to buy one of the northernmost homes on the market in Minnesota?

Voyageurs National Park flooding
MN News

Unprecedented flooding on Rainy Lake after weekend rainfall

Historic sites on Mallard Island are among the properties threatened by the flooding.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Stillwater estate turned into private oasis hits market for first time

The sprawling estate is minutes from downtown Stillwater.

red wing 6
MN Property

Gallery: Pagoda-inspired home on Lake Pepin for sale for $2M

The home has 425 feet of private shoreline on the Mississippi River.

image
MN Food & Drink

Misfit Coffee to close in Lyn-Lake Minneapolis

The coffeeshop opened in 2018.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Peninsula home in Brainerd Lakes on market for only 2nd time in 100 years

The secluded property offers 1,400 feet of private lake frontage.

image
MN Food & Drink

Family-owned, by-the-slice pizza shop opens in Prior Lake

Enzo's Pizza held its grand opening Wednesday.