TSA: Unruly passengers face losing PreCheck privileges

Passengers now face losing their TSA PreCheck privileges if they act in an unruly fashion on flights.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a new partnership on Tuesday that will lead to "additional consequences for bad behavior" on airlines in the United States.

There has been a dramatic uptick in unruly behavior on flights since the start of the pandemic, with the face mask-wearing requirement among the things that have sparked confrontations in the skies.

From now on, the FAA will share the information of passengers who are facing fines for bad behavior with the TSA, who could then remove the passenger from its PreCheck eligibility – both for members and for future applicants.

The TSA meanwhile will help the FAA identify and locate unruly passengers in order to serve them with fines.

The TSA says that PreCheck – which allows passengers to go through an expedited security process at airports – is a "privilege reserved for low-risk travelers."

“TSA has zero tolerance for the unruly behaviors, especially those involving physical assault occurring aboard aircraft," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "We have tremendous respect for airport staff, gate agents and flight crews that get people safely to their destinations.

"This partnership with FAA will help ensure the safety and security of all passengers and hold those who violate federal regulations accountable for their actions."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters