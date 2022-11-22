Skip to main content
Tuesday flash sale: Minnesota State Fair tickets are $12

Tuesday flash sale: Minnesota State Fair tickets are $12

The 2023 State Fair will be held Aug. 24 through Sept.4.

Minnesota State Fair

The 2023 State Fair will be held Aug. 24 through Sept.4.

Today (Tuesday) is the day to save money on 2023 Minnesota State Fair tickets as a flash sale online has them going for $12

Fair officials are calling the flash sale an opportunity to buy "great gifts for all the fair fans on your list." There is a limit of 8 tickets per order, and one order per customer. 

Pre-fair tickets for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together go on sale Monday, Nov. 28. Those are also available at a discounted price of $14. Same day ticket prices for the '23 fair haven't been announced. 

Fair officials suggest ordering the $14 tickets before Dec. 13 to ensure they are delivered by Dec. 23. 

The 2023 State Fair will be held Aug. 24 through Sept.4. 

