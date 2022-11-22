Tuesday flash sale: Minnesota State Fair tickets are $12

Today (Tuesday) is the day to save money on 2023 Minnesota State Fair tickets as a flash sale online has them going for $12.

Fair officials are calling the flash sale an opportunity to buy "great gifts for all the fair fans on your list." There is a limit of 8 tickets per order, and one order per customer.

Pre-fair tickets for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together go on sale Monday, Nov. 28. Those are also available at a discounted price of $14. Same day ticket prices for the '23 fair haven't been announced.

Fair officials suggest ordering the $14 tickets before Dec. 13 to ensure they are delivered by Dec. 23.

The 2023 State Fair will be held Aug. 24 through Sept.4.