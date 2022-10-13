'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five MN cities

Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included.

The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash promises to "scare the socks off your entire vehicle."

Tommy's Express Car Wash locations in Duluth, Moorhead, Rochester and Waite Park will participate on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m., according to the announcement.

The New Hope location be open Oct. 28 and 29 from 7-9 p.m.

So what to expect from the experience? Here's an excerpt of a testimonial given from a previous participant: