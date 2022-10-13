'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five MN cities

Skip to main content
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities

'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities

Enter if you dare.

A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror.

Enter if you dare.

Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included.

The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash promises to "scare the socks off your entire vehicle." 

Tommy's Express Car Wash locations in Duluth, Moorhead, Rochester and Waite Park will participate on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m., according to the announcement.

The New Hope location be open Oct. 28 and 29 from 7-9 p.m. 

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 9.25.03 AM
4
Gallery
4 Images

So what to expect from the experience? Here's an excerpt of a testimonial given from a previous participant:

I paid our admission to the stitched-up doll at the window, and it was finally time to roll up the windows and turn into the wash, now converted into a dark and smoky tunnel glowing with angry red lights and flashing on and off with strobes like lightning. The belts took over, and the water fell over the car, and from the rear seats, my children screamed as a drenched serial killer and two clowns appeared around the car, staring in, illuminated by the strobes until soap and brushes hid them from view.

More disguised and disfigured employees waited at the exit, looking over at us and waving goodbye from beneath tangles of spiderwebs, gallows, and other haunted-house fares as we exited through the blowers and out towards safety, where goodie bags were waiting to reward those who had braved the trip.

And for my kids it was more than fun, it was fantastic!

Next Up

Queen Sonja
Minnesota Life

The Queen of Norway is visiting MN this week; here's where she'll be

Queen Sonja has a full slate of plans for her four-day visit.

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 9.05.29 AM
Minnesota Life

'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five MN cities

Enter if you dare.

ambulance
WI News

Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash

A 14-year-old girl died on Tuesday.

image
Minnesota Life

Twin Cities girl recovering after long-awaited heart transplant

A Twin Cities family-of-five is hoping to be together at home for the holidays.

Erica Shameka Roberts
MN News

'Armed and dangerous' Minneapolis murder suspect may be in St. Cloud

An appeal was issued by Minneapolis PD Wednesday evening.

Edina suspects
MN News

Edina PD trying to ID suspects in auto thefts, 'strong-arm robberies'

Three suspects have been arrested, but two remain unidentified.

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 2.03.19 PM
WI News

Fire damages historic Alma Hotel restaurant

The popular restaurant and bar is closed temporarily.

image
MN News

Bethel University cuts staff, 10 programs amid enrollment decline

The university, founded in 1871, offers undergraduate, graduate and seminary programs.

Merwin Liquors
MN News

Minneapolis liquor store, gas station could be sued by AG if crime continues

Drug sales and gun violence have been confirmed through an investigation.

police lights
MN News

Search for MN mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination

The woman's and child's whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Wild Greg's Saloon
MN Business

Is Wild Greg's Saloon set to reopen in downtown Minneapolis?

The recently-shuttered establishment looks to be reopening.

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 11.39.15 AM
MN News

Toddler 'stable' after being run over by mother's vehicle in Ramsey

The child fell under the wheels after opening a rear door.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 3.51.39 PM
Minnesota Life

Gallery: Behind the scenes of new and improved Duluth Haunted Ship

A hull lot of horror.

Moose_Mountain_Lutsen_MN
Outdoors

5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors

Time it right and you can make multiple trips across the fall.

jurassic quest
Minnesota Life

100 'life-like' dinosaurs coming to Minneapolis Convention Center this winter

Jurassic Quest includes animatronic dinosaurs, rides, and other attractions.

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 2.02.48 PM
MN Lifestyle

Drive Shack Inc. announces upcoming 'Puttery' venue in Minneapolis

The growing business backed by Rory McIlroy is coming to the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2019-06-14 at 8.12.06 AM
Minnesota Life

'Baby Shark Live' is coming to Minneapolis in October

What are you going to doo doo doo doo doo doo about it?

Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 9.11.52 AM
MN News

Man accused of sexually assaulting MN teen arrested in Mexico after 21 years on run

Curtis Lee Brovold was arrested outside his home in Cancun, Mexico on Wednesday.

air pollution
MN News

MDH: Air pollution hits low-income, diverse communities the hardest

New reports look at the threat of air pollution in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota.

Minnesota State Fair - corn foreground image
Minnesota Life

The 2021 Minnesota State Fair: Everything you need to know

From ticket prices to new foods to health protocols, we've got you covered.