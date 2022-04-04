Twin Cities liquor store appears to have its own resident turkey

As Twin Cities residents woke up to another demoralizing, slushy mess Monday morning, even our wildfowl are turning to drink.

The folks at Richfield Liquor at 66th and Cedar Avenue arrived at work Monday morning to find a gobbler waiting to be let in.

Richfield Liquor tweeted its pic of the desperate turkey at 8:47 a.m. More than an hour later, Bring Me The News passed by and saw the bird was still waiting to get basted outside the muni.

Let's just hope the liquor store turkey has a happier ending than Penny the turkey who famously graced the Burger King at the 90th and Penn area in Bloomington, only to fall prey to the DNR.