Skip to main content
Twin Cities liquor store appears to have its own resident turkey

Twin Cities liquor store appears to have its own resident turkey

Who can blame it after Minnesota woke up to a slushy Monday.

Bring Me The News

Who can blame it after Minnesota woke up to a slushy Monday.

As Twin Cities residents woke up to another demoralizing, slushy mess Monday morning, even our wildfowl are turning to drink.

The folks at Richfield Liquor at 66th and Cedar Avenue arrived at work Monday morning to find a gobbler waiting to be let in.

Richfield Liquor tweeted its pic of the desperate turkey at 8:47 a.m. More than an hour later, Bring Me The News passed by and saw the bird was still waiting to get basted outside the muni.

Let's just hope the liquor store turkey has a happier ending than Penny the turkey who famously graced the Burger King at the 90th and Penn area in Bloomington, only to fall prey to the DNR.

Turkey waiting to get sauced at liquor store

Image from iOS
8
Gallery
8 Images

Next Up

drunk turkey
MN Weird

Twin Cities liquor store appears to have its own resident turkey

Who can blame it after Minnesota woke up to a slushy Monday.

flickr nicholas upton state fair cookies sweet marthas
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair: The top 10 food vendors in 2021

Only one vendor crossed the $1 million mark last year.

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 8.49.06 AM
WI News

Doctor found dead after going hiking in northern Wisconsin

She hadn't been heard from since March 26.

George Karlaftis
MN Vikings

The Vikings can now take best player available after FA signings

After signing players to fill immediate needs, the Vikings have a chance to take BPA in the NFL Draft.

Pete Orput
MN News

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput dies at 66

It was confirmed he died at his home in Stillwater Sunday.

Target Field
MN Twins

Twins may push back Opening Day to avoid nasty weather

A strong storm system will deliver rain, snow and wind to Minnesota Tuesday through Thursday.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

Police investigating threats of violence at North St. Paul school

There were two threats made on consecutive days last week.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

UConn's rally comes up short, South Carolina wins national title

Destanni Henderson and the Gamecocks spoiled Paige Bueckers's homecoming story.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Sports

'Good GR-EE-F': Wild line fuels win over Capitals

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in a 5-1 win in Washington.

Anthony Edwards
MN Sports

Timberwolves avoid trap game, continue chase for sixth seed

Anthony Edwards had a big night to help the Timberwolves climb closer to a playoff berth.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, five injured in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

A 27-year-old shot in Phillips Saturday night died at the hospital Sunday.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Four hospitalized after drunk driver crashes SUV in Carlton County

The crash occurred on the 1400 Block of County Road 4 Saturday night.

Related

50 Cent
MN Weird

Why is 50 Cent appearing at 2 Twin Cities Hy-Vee stores this week?

He's in the Twin Cities Thursday and Friday nights.

Local Roots
Bars and Restaurants

Richfield restaurant Local Roots is closing

The doors will shut after April 10, but their food will still be available to order.

MN Food & Drink

These 10 cities have the best performing liquor stores in Minnesota

Sales at municipal liquor stores have increased for 22 years in a row.

Dave Ryan gave me crabs
MN Weird

What's up with the 'Dave Ryan gave me crabs' billboards?

Now here's something you don't see every day.

icicles, freezing weather, cold weather
Minnesota Life

Booming noises in the night could be frost quakes

The loud sounds are most likely to happen during the middle of the night.

2015896A-8723-477B-85D8-58FC3B64A7CE
MN Music and Radio

Barb Abney leaving KFAI for another Twin Cities radio station

Abney's last day at KFAI will be Friday, April 8.

MN Food & Drink

Bemidji's city-owned liquor stores won't open on Sundays

At least for now. Things could change.

MN Consumer

Bemidji's city-owned liquor stores won't open on Sundays

At least for now. Things could change.