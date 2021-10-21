Twin Cities bakery is in final of Food Network's 'Halloween Baking Championship'

The co-owner of a popular Twin Cities bakery is in the finals of Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship.

Megan Baker, who owns the Thirsty Whale Bakery in Minneapolis with her husband Kyle, will compete in the finale of season seven of the baking competition, with the episode airing at 8 p.m. on Monday on the Food Network.

This year's competition began on Sept. 13 with 10 bakers competing in baking challenges based on 1980s slasher movies for a grand prize of $25,000.

Baker is one of four contestants remaining and according to the synopsis for the finale, they'll have to bake using a "hated ingredient" at Camp Devil's Food Lake as they hope to survive the killer.

Baker has wanted to compete on the Food Network since she opened the bakery, and she's no stranger to high-pressure baking competitions. he and her husband won multiple categories at the National Cake Decorating Championship and received a "national title" in a Travel Channel competition show.

She's also won three top prizes at the Pillsbury Bakers' Creative Cake Decorating Competition in 2017.