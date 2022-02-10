Skip to main content
Twin Cities entrepreneur finds stolen food trailer after public appeal

Twin Cities entrepreneur finds stolen food trailer after public appeal

A GoFundMe set up by Mackenson Charles after his food trailer was stolen had reached around $4,100 as of Thursday morning.

Mackenson Charles

A GoFundMe set up by Mackenson Charles after his food trailer was stolen had reached around $4,100 as of Thursday morning.

A Twin Cities entrepreneur has found his food trailer after it was stolen last week.

Mackenson Charles created a Go Fund Me earlier this week after his food truck was stolen from outside of his home in Hopkins on Feb. 3.

Charles said he had "waited more than 15 years" to save up to buy the food trailer, which includes working double shifts in a security job over the past year.

"This was my dream they took away from me on Thursday," he posted, noting that the trailer contained his stove, refrigerator, and vent.

But there's a happy ending to the story, as Charles announced that his food trailer had been found on Tuesday evening.

“I want to take the time to thank everyone for helping,” Charles wrote on the Go Fund Me page, which had raised more than $4,000.

According to WCCO, Charles is intending to open his food trailer next month, with the plan to serve cuisine from his native Haiti.

Next Up

Gisela Medina Sherburne County Jail - 2021.09.23 - crop 2
MN News

Lazzaro co-defendant will get to leave halfway house for Valentine's Day

She's accused of helping Anton Lazzaro recruit underage girls for sex.

Vikings Rams, Cam Dantzler
MN Vikings

Coller: The Vikings want to be the Rams but that will take time

It takes time to go from a 1997 Ford Ranger to a 2022 Lincoln Navigator.

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG Ellison sues large MN landlord over living conditions

The lawsuit said the landlord failed to make repairs, making the homes unsafe.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Will Kevin O'Connell duplicate the Rams' offense in Minnesota?

A look back to see how closely recent hires have stuck to their former team's plan

menards maplewood
MN Shopping

Twin Cities Menards will be torn down, rebuilt as larger-format store

The store will close in March so work can begin.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Foligno suspended for 'unacceptable' kneeing incident

It would've been a longer suspension had he used significant force behind the knee.

Roberta Seyfert
MN News

DNA researchers ID woman's remains in 46-year-old cold case

Roberta Seyfert's remains were found in the Mississippi River in June 1976.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Sheriff Hutchinson to pay county back for SUV he totaled while drunk

He'll repay Hennepin County $47,711.69 by 2029.

Amir Locke no-knock warrant
MN News

Amir Locke shooting: Court docs reveal police argument for no-knock raid

The previously sealed documents were made public Thursday.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 10

Minnesota's COVID-19 hospitalizations are are rapidly declining.

Screen Shot 2022-02-10 at 9.55.56 AM
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities entrepreneur finds stolen food trailer after public appeal

A GoFundMe set up by Mackenson Charles after his food trailer was stolen had reached around $4,100 as of Thursday morning.

Pixabay - server, waiter, restaurant
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis, St. Paul lift vaccine-or-test requirements for dining

The vaccine-or-test mandates went into effect on Jan. 19.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-09-23 at 10.49.10 AM
MN News

Minneapolis rock band raising money to replace stolen trailer of equipment

A GoFundMe has reached around $2,200 of its $18,500 goal as of Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2021-09-23 at 8.05.45 AM
MN News

Family of man killed in Maplewood fundraising reward money to find suspect

The GoFundMe was initially set up to pay for funeral expenses for Devinn Madley.

Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 9.07.54 AM
MN News

U of M fraternity raises money for chef's knee surgery

The GoFundMe has raised around $1,700 of its $5,000 goal.

Minnesota nurse Megan Chao Smith
Minnesota Life

MN nurse raising money, PPE, food and housing for frontline health workers

She had to leave the COVID-19 effort, so she's helping another way.

Screen Shot 2020-07-29 at 9.06.48 AM
MN Food & Drink

Burger Dive to open its first standalone restaurant in Twin Cities

The burger joint is also located in Rosedale Center's food hall.

Marshall Bader
Minnesota Life

MN continues huge show of support after death of beloved hockey player

Marshall Bader died in an accident at his family's farm.

Screen Shot 2021-11-19 at 9.31.07 AM
MN News

Hunter from Albertville loses most of hand in meat grinder accident

A Go Fund Me campaign has raised more than $15,000.

Nurse Rachel Zanmiller, who's battling cancer.
MN Lifestyle

After post-birth cancer diagnosis, MN nurse's family asking for help

Rachel Zanmiller has been battling leukemia since giving birth last month.