Twin Cities entrepreneur finds stolen food trailer after public appeal

A Twin Cities entrepreneur has found his food trailer after it was stolen last week.

Mackenson Charles created a Go Fund Me earlier this week after his food truck was stolen from outside of his home in Hopkins on Feb. 3.

Charles said he had "waited more than 15 years" to save up to buy the food trailer, which includes working double shifts in a security job over the past year.

"This was my dream they took away from me on Thursday," he posted, noting that the trailer contained his stove, refrigerator, and vent.

But there's a happy ending to the story, as Charles announced that his food trailer had been found on Tuesday evening.

“I want to take the time to thank everyone for helping,” Charles wrote on the Go Fund Me page, which had raised more than $4,000.

According to WCCO, Charles is intending to open his food trailer next month, with the plan to serve cuisine from his native Haiti.