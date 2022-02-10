Twin Cities Menards will be torn down, rebuilt as larger-format store

Menards is slated to begin work on its Maplewood location in the coming weeks, which involves tearing down the existing store and several nearby homes, then rebuilding with an expanded footprint.

The Menards at 2280 Maplewood Drive will close on Friday, March 18, to begin the reconstruction project. The store is slated to reopen in the spring of 2023, the Wisconsin-based home improvement company said in a news release.

The company brought this proposal to the city back in March 2020. The City Council approved the project later that month, but only after Menards made some changes to address council members' concerns of the building looking drab, City spokesperson Joe Sheeran told Bring Me The News.

Menards spokesperson Jeff Abbott said the company is "really excited to replace an older store with a brand new store and provide more shopping convenience" for the area.

"Although we're still working through the final approval process, if all goes as planned the new Maplewood Menards store will hopefully be ready to open in spring 2023," Abbott said.

In the meantime, all workers from the Maplewood store have been relocated to other Menards stores in the area.

According to city documents, the Menards in Maplewood opened in 1989 and has undergone numerous remodels and expansions over the years as the "standard" Menards store has changed.

It was last expanded in 2009, and since then Menards has rolled out a company-wide expansion of the stores, with 300 undergoing remodeling — the Maplewood store is one of the last remaining stores that hasn't been remodeled.

The company says this latest round of remodels is Menards' effort to compete against online retailers, providing stores with new express lane at the gate canopy and a special area for online pickup, documents show.

City documents note that due to the current size of the Maplewood store's property, it wasn't possible to add these features without a more aggressive remodel plan. Menards says it will repurpose as much of the old building as it can.