Skip to main content
Twin Cities Menards will be torn down, rebuilt as larger-format store

Twin Cities Menards will be torn down, rebuilt as larger-format store

The store will close in March so work can begin.

Google Street View

The store will close in March so work can begin.

Menards is slated to begin work on its Maplewood location in the coming weeks, which involves tearing down the existing store and several nearby homes, then rebuilding with an expanded footprint. 

The Menards at 2280 Maplewood Drive will close on Friday, March 18, to begin the reconstruction project. The store is slated to reopen in the spring of 2023, the Wisconsin-based home improvement company said in a news release. 

The company brought this proposal to the city back in March 2020. The City Council approved the project later that month, but only after Menards made some changes to address council members' concerns of the building looking drab, City spokesperson Joe Sheeran told Bring Me The News

Menards spokesperson Jeff Abbott said the company is "really excited to replace an older store with a brand new store and provide more shopping convenience" for the area. 

"Although we're still working through the final approval process, if all goes as planned the new Maplewood Menards store will hopefully be ready to open in spring 2023," Abbott said. 

In the meantime, all workers from the Maplewood store have been relocated to other Menards stores in the area.

According to city documents, the Menards in Maplewood opened in 1989 and has undergone numerous remodels and expansions over the years as the "standard" Menards store has changed. 

It was last expanded in 2009, and since then Menards has rolled out a company-wide expansion of the stores, with 300 undergoing remodeling — the Maplewood store is one of the last remaining stores that hasn't been remodeled. 

The company says this latest round of remodels is Menards' effort to compete against online retailers, providing stores with new express lane at the gate canopy and a special area for online pickup, documents show.

City documents note that due to the current size of the Maplewood store's property, it wasn't possible to add these features without a more aggressive remodel plan. Menards says it will repurpose as much of the old building as it can. 

Next Up

menards maplewood
MN Shopping

Twin Cities Menards will be torn down, rebuilt as larger-format store

The store will close in March so work can begin.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Foligno suspended for 'unacceptable' kneeing incident

It would've been a longer suspension had he used significant force behind the knee.

Roberta Seyfert
MN News

DNA researchers ID woman's remains in 46-year-old cold case

Roberta Seyfert's remains were found in the Mississippi River in June 1976.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Sheriff Hutchinson to pay county back for SUV he totaled while drunk

He'll repay Hennepin County $47,711.69 by 2029.

Amir Locke no-knock warrant
MN News

Amir Locke shooting: Court docs reveal police argument for no-knock raid

The previously sealed documents were made public Thursday.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 10

Minnesota's COVID-19 hospitalizations are are rapidly declining.

Screen Shot 2022-02-10 at 9.55.56 AM
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities entrepreneur finds stolen food trailer after public appeal

A GoFundMe set up by Mackenson Charles after his food trailer was stolen had reached around $4,100 as of Thursday morning.

Pixabay - server, waiter, restaurant
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis, St. Paul lift vaccine-or-test requirements for dining

The vaccine-or-test mandates went into effect on Jan. 19.

salads
MN News

Wisconsin death linked to bagged salad listeria outbreak

Two people in Minnesota have also gotten sick.

Canada freedom caravan truck Ottawa wikimedia commons
MN News

Anti-vax truckers block US-Canada border near Minnesota

It's one of the busiest crossings along the U.S.-Canada border.

Anson Carter
MN Wild

Anson Carter goes at Michael Russo on national TV, Russo responds

Russo defended himself during a Thursday interview on KFAN.

Flickr - Menards store front - Mike Kalasnik
MN News

Menards fined $25k over MN worker's forklift death

OSHA claims the store violated safe storage rules after a pallet fell on the forklift, killed the employee.

Related

Menards
MN Shopping

Coronavirus: Menards bans children and pets from stores

The DIY giant is the latest retailer to place limits on customers.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

2 Hy-Vee grocery stores slated to open in the Twin Cities this year

The stores are scheduled to open in the spring and summer of this year.

MN Shopping

Hy-Vee planning another small format store in the Twin Cities

Apple Valley is set to get a 'Fast & Fresh' store.

Screen Shot 2021-05-15 at 7.17.27 AM
MN Shopping

Viral video: Customer argues with Menards worker over store mask policy

The incident happened in Buffalo on Thursday, hours after the CDC issued new guidance on face masks for vaccinated people.

West St Paul, Minnesota - August 2018
MN News

Female shot in parking lot of Twin Cities Menards store

The incident happened at the same Menards where a robbery happened in September.

Express
MN Shopping

Two Twin Cities stores among 100 Express closures

The stores at Burnsville Center and Eden Prairie Center are closing.

MN Shopping

TJ Maxx, HomeGoods to open Twin Cities "combo" store next week

The Cottage Grove store will combine two discount retailers.

MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerly set to open its latest Twin Cities store next month

The White Bear Lake store will open on Oct. 4.