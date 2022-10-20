Skip to main content
The new quesabirria tacos will be available at Twin Cities outlets for a limited time.

Taco Bell is considering adding another new item to its menu, and diners in the Twin Cities are the first to try it. 

The item, Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos – Taco Bell's take on quesabirria tacos – is only available in Minneapolis/St. Paul and Nashville, Tenn. locations for a limited time.

According to Taco Bell, it features a crispy corn tortilla shell filled with beef and melted cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheese, and grilled cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack cheese on the outside of the shell. It also comes with either red sauce or nacho cheese for dipping.

Prices for the individual item start at $2.99, with it also being an option to order with the Deluxe Box Combo for $7.99.

Quesabirria is a popular Mexican dish comprised of birria-style cooked beef folded into a tortilla with either melted mozzarella or Chihuahua cheese. It's also served with a side of consommé to dip in.

The fast food chain is also bringing back the Enchirito — an enchilada-burrito hybrid after fans voted overwhelmingly for it to return — on Nov. 17. It hadn't been on menus since 2013, according to Taco Bell.

Another new item introduced is the Truff Hot Sauce Loaded Nacho Fries, which was made available nationwide last week, according to Thrillist.

Twin Cities one of only 2 markets Taco Bell is trialing new dipping tacos

