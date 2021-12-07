Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Twin Cities radio DJ who worked extensively with Prince dies
He was an icon in the Twin Cities hip-hop scene.
89.9 FM KMOJ

Minnesota's music community is mourning the death of Julian "Brother Jules" White, a longtime radio announcer at KMOJ-FM 89.9 who was also a renowned DJ for Prince. 

White's cause of death has not been publicized, though Racket MN cited an Instagram post that said he died Saturday, Dec. 4, of complications after an "accidental fall." 

"At KMOJ, we’re shocked and saddened to hear of [Jules'] passing. From those early days until now, his incredible music mixes still air on KMOJ. It’s a nod to his knowledge, ability, and skill," KMOJ general manager Freddie Bell wrote in a Facebook post, where he also told a story about White's close relationship with Prince. 

“Why does Freddie Bell play my Most Beautiful Girl in the World every morning at 6?” Prince asked this of Brother Jules on an early morning limousine ride. I was just weeks into my volunteer career as KMOJ’s morning show host in mid-1994.

When Jules called the studio to ask me that question, I said to tell him I just like the song. At that time I didn’t believe he was actually riding with the most iconic entertainer in the world. Had I believed Jules, I might have given a more intelligent response.

Having just moved to the Twin Cities, I wasn’t aware of the deep relationship Brother Jules had with Prince and how much of an impact the two of them were having on the music scene.

Bar none, Brother Jules is the most prolific jock to spin the wheels of steel and was always willing to pass his knowledge along to aspiring Dee Jays.

White was recognized by the Prince Twitter account, which says Prince "discovered Brother Jules at the iconic downtown Minneapolis club Glam Slam, where he was DJing in the early 1990s." 

“Brother Jules is one of a kind, and even as the world has lost an icon, his mixes will live on at KMOJ," said Bell. On-air personalities at KMOJ have been playing mixes made by White over the past 24 hours. 

Brother Jules
MN Music and Radio

