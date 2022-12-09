Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash

A Twin Cities radio host has suffered "serious" injuries in a crash Thursday evening.

A tweet from the account of Matt McNeil says the incident happened when he was driving home from work and was "rear-ended."

McNeil hosts The Matt McNeil Show between 3-5 p.m. on AM950, which describes itself as "the progressive voice of Minnesota," with his show talking politics "from a Democrat/Progressive perspective" but also covering a range of other topics.

"His injuries are serious but he will recover," the post notes.

Speaking to Bring Me The News, McNeil said: "I was on Crosstown at 494, at the traffic light. I had stopped and was waiting for the light, heard some squealing tires and wham. A driver rammed me. I knew right away I was hurt."

"I should recover. It feels like I took a sledgehammer to the back," he added.

McNeil says police are investigating the collision.