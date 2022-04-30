Twin Cities radio stars Barreiro, Hartman, Rosen all hit by COVID

Twin Cities radio stations were missing the familiar voices of three of the market's biggest names on Friday as KFAN's Dan Barreiro and Mark Rosen and WCCO's Chad Hartman were all out sick with COVID-19.

"It was bound to happen. Bit by Covid," tweeted Rosen, who is a regular with the Power Trip morning show and The Common Man Dan Cole in the afternoons. "Mostly dealing with exhaustion issues, and some coughing. Sleeping."

Less than an hour after Rosen announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, Hartman did the same.

"So I finally tested positive for Covid yesterday," Hartman tweeted. "Struggling with my health for a few days, exhausted, dealing with a cough and a headache, oh goody. Thankfully I am fully vaccinated, getting great care from my family and expect to make a full recovery asap."

Just 21 minutes after Hartman announced his health status, Barreiro, who hosts KFAN's afternoon drive show from 3-6:30 p.m., did the same.

"Like [Mark Rosen],I too finally get nailed by COVID...came on fast and hard, big-time fever, chills and cough," he tweeted. "Am on the mend, though my recuperative powers not enhanced by new Vikings GM being infected by Spielman draft-day virus."