Twin Cities radio talk show host Drew Lee dies

Twin Cities radio personality Andrew Lee died unexpectedly over the weekend. His cause of death is unknown.

The shocking news was learned Monday morning when Lee's morning co-host at AM 1130 KTLK, Jon Justice, made the announcement from a hospital room at the University of Minnesota as he recovers from open-heart surgery.

"This is the hardest thing that I have ever had to do in my entire radio career," said Justice, co-host of the Justice and Drew Show. "He was with his wife at the time. I hopefully will be coming home sometime today, but I had asked that I be the one to make this devastating and tragic announcement to you."

"Drew was my best friend. He was your friend and I don't need to tell you how special he was. It goes without saying that I'm devastating and he will be tragically missed," Justice continued. "Everybody here at iHeart is grieving. We ask for your prayers for Drew's family as they get through this difficult time."

Justice tweeted that he had been texting and joking with Lee "in the hours leading up to his passing" on Saturday. Lee himself sent a tweet at 11:03 a.m. Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Drew Lee, the AM show host of Justice and Drew on Twin Cities Newstalk AM 1130," said Chad Abbott, the station's program director. "KTLK, along with the entire iHeartMedia team, offer our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and loyal listeners at this very difficult time. Drew will be fondly remembered and truly missed by all."

Jason Lewis and Sam Sansevere hosted in Lee's place Monday morning.