Twin Cities Summer Jam no more: popular festival brought to an end

Twin Cities Summer Jam, a popular Twin Cities music festival, is ending.

Organizers announced the festival won't be returning in 2023 and beyond, stating the land that was used by Summer Jam campers was sold.

The announcement came on the same day that the Walker Arts Center and The Current confirmed that Rock The Garden would end.

"We are sad to see this event go away," Summer Jam organizers said.

The land was sold to make way for a 19,000-seat amphitheater near Canterbury Park that's expected to become one of the largest outdoor venues in the state.

Construction on the amphitheatre is expected to begin in 2023, with an expected opening date planned for 2024.

The Shakopee Planning Commision approved the plan to go forward, which was first introduced in February.

Twin Cities Summer Jam had hosted events in 2019, 2021 and 2022, with KFAN personality Chris Hawkey one of the main organizers.