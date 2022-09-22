Skip to main content
Twin Cities to gain a new Taco Bell

Live Mas in Lakeville.

A rendering of the Taco Bell restaurant planned for the northwest corner of Keokuk Ave. and 207th Street in Lakeville, Minn. Courtesy of the city of Lakeville.

A new Taco Bell is headed to the south suburbs. 

The Lakeville City Council on Monday approved plans for the fast food giant's upcoming restaurant on the northwest corner of Keokuk Ave. and 207th Street, in front of the Emagine movie theater. 

The 2,800-square-foot restaurant will feature a drive-through window and extended hours from 5 a.m. until 2 a.m. 

The other Taco Bell in Lakeville, located at Argonne Village, also operates under extended hours.

There are more than 50 Taco Bell locations across the Twin Cities metro.

