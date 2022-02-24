Twin Cities woman posts heartwarming 'Thank you' to firefighters

A heartwarming Minnesota Nice moment shared by a Twin Cities woman is going viral.

The Plymouth resident went on Next Door Wednesday afternoon to post a note of appreciation for the city's firefighters.

As the woman explains, her husband had a medical emergency while starting the snowblower that morning, so she called 911, bringing police, paramedics and the fire department to their home.

"They got him stable and off to the hospital and reassured me that he was in good hands," she wrote.

As she was getting in her car to drive to the hospital herself, she saw the firefighters hard at work — shoveling their entire driveway.

"Cannot say enough good things about these guys," she wrote. "God bless everyone of those guys and gals, you are the best!"

In a follow-up comment, she said her husband is "feeling much better" and doing all right. Of her "shout-out" to the firefighters, she added: "I hope they see this."

Turns out, they did.

The Plymouth Fire Department shared the woman's post on Twitter later that day.

"We're proud to serve our community any way we can!" the department wrote.