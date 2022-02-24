Skip to main content
Twin Cities woman posts heartwarming 'Thank you' to local firefighters

Twin Cities woman posts heartwarming 'Thank you' to local firefighters

The department saw her note and responded: "We're proud to serve our community any way we can!"

Plymouth FD

The department saw her note and responded: "We're proud to serve our community any way we can!"

A heartwarming Minnesota Nice moment shared by a Twin Cities woman is going viral.

The Plymouth resident went on Next Door Wednesday afternoon to post a note of appreciation for the city's firefighters.

As the woman explains, her husband had a medical emergency while starting the snowblower that morning, so she called 911, bringing police, paramedics and the fire department to their home.

"They got him stable and off to the hospital and reassured me that he was in good hands," she wrote.

As she was getting in her car to drive to the hospital herself, she saw the firefighters hard at work — shoveling their entire driveway.

"Cannot say enough good things about these guys," she wrote. "God bless everyone of those guys and gals, you are the best!"

In a follow-up comment, she said her husband is "feeling much better" and doing all right. Of her "shout-out" to the firefighters, she added: "I hope they see this."

Turns out, they did.

The Plymouth Fire Department shared the woman's post on Twitter later that day.

"We're proud to serve our community any way we can!" the department wrote.

Next Up

plymouth FD next door post screengrab crop
Minnesota Life

Twin Cities woman posts heartwarming 'Thank you' to firefighters

The department saw her note and responded: "We're proud to serve our community any way we can!"

winter minnesota trail 1
MN News

U of M study: Minnesota winters could be 11 degrees warmer by 2100

The study provides more detailed information on how temperatures and precipitation will change throughout Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 24

Numbers continued the downward trend in Minnesota.

chris rock UA Today photo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Chris Rock announces 2 MN shows for upcoming world tour

It's the acclaimed comedian's first stand-up world tour in 5 years.

FACover
MN Vikings

The likelihood of return for the Vikings' 20 free agents

Minnesota doesn't have much cap space to retain its own players.

Trinity
MN News

Man charged with murder of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith

Trinity Ottoson-Smith was fatally shot while jumping on a trampoline on May 15, 2021.

minneapolis federation of teachers
MN News

Educators in Minneapolis and St. Paul could strike as soon as March 8

The unions filed their intent to strike paperwork on Wednesday.

shopping people masks pexels
MN Coronavirus

Public mask mandates lifted in Minneapolis, St. Paul

The mayors of both cities announced the move Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-02-24 at 8.03.16 AM
MN Food & Drink

2 Northeast Minneapolis restaurants to close

Both restaurants' last day in business will be April 23.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 10
MN Weather

Latest snow forecast for the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

Snow should begin in the Twin Cities after lunchtime.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 82, killed in crash with semi-truck in Kandiyohi County

The crash happened at an intersection.

Jamison Battle
MN Gophers

Gophers' upset bid comes up short against Wisconsin

The Badgers escaped with a victory at The Barn.

Related

June 7 - New Platform - CROP
Minnesota Life

Ospreys started a nest on a coop's power pole - so they built a new home for them

A small electrical cooperative went out of its way to help the hopeful osprey pair.

Facebook screengrab - ANdrew welcome home Dover
Minnesota Life

Watch: Community's big welcome home to 11-year-old after heart transplant

Andrew Iseminger has been away from his Minnesota home for more than six months.

patriotickenny tiktok screengrab
Minnesota Life

Viral Minnesota TikTok star now raising money to help his fellow veterans

The 79-year-old, surprised with his own scooter last month, is paying it forward.

Screen Shot 2019-06-07 at 9.32.30 AM
Minnesota Life

Cop carrying out welfare check ends up mowing woman's lawn

That's going beyond the call of duty!

liz-welle-gofundme-april-2019
Minnesota Life

Rare illness strikes popular Twin Cities writer

A GoFundMe raised more than $23,000 in half a day.

USFS Superior Natl Forest - Aug 30 2021 - bear in supplies
MN News

Wildfire crew: Thank you, but please stop donating items

They have too many donated items in the open, which is attracting black bears.

Screen Shot 2020-07-01 at 10.18.27 AM
Minnesota Life

On way home from her wedding, bride stops to help at crash scene

Rachel Taylor stepped in after a four-car crash.

Sarah Reasoner
Minnesota Life

St. Paul woman competing to be World's Strongest Firefighter

She's competing at Arnold Schwarzenegger's event in California.