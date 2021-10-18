Twin City Model Railroad Museum brings back Night Trains for the holidays

The Night Trains are back at the Twin City Model Railroad Museum for the holiday season.

The annual holiday tradition will run on Saturdays from 3-7 p.m. between Oct. 23 and Feb. 26, 2022, at 668 Transfer Road, Suite 8, in St. Paul.

"Night Trains season brings a winter wonderland to the miniature train layouts in a magical way: the lights are turned down, the buildings and streetlights glow warmly- setting the scene for lighted models of vintage passenger trains," a news release says. "The make-believe towns are buried in blizzards, and throughout the Museum the layouts are adorned with miniature Christmas lights and decorations."

The season of events will begin with two special Halloween events on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. The weekends will feature "spooky trains" and decorations, a release says. Treats will be provided and costumes are welcome."

Admission is $15 per person, but children 4 and younger are free. You can buy tickets for a two-hour block online here. Walk-up ticket sales are only available if the museum is under capacity.

Masks are strongly recommended for people 2 and older. Those who are sick are asked to stay home and those who attend are asked to practice good physical distancing while at the museum.

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum, which is a nonprofit, got started in 1934 and has since grown to a world-class museum with a mission of providing family entertainment and preserving a bygone era of Minnesota railroad history.