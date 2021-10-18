October 18, 2021
Twin City Model Railroad Museum brings back Night Trains for the holidays

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Updated:
Original:

Twin City Model Railroad Museum brings back Night Trains for the holidays

The Night Trains event kicks of with Halloween.
Author:

The Night Trains are back at the Twin City Model Railroad Museum for the holiday season.

The annual holiday tradition will run on Saturdays from 3-7 p.m. between Oct. 23 and Feb. 26, 2022, at 668 Transfer Road, Suite 8, in St. Paul. 

"Night Trains season brings a winter wonderland to the miniature train layouts in a magical way: the lights are turned down, the buildings and streetlights glow warmly- setting the scene for lighted models of vintage passenger trains," a news release says. "The make-believe towns are buried in blizzards, and throughout the Museum the layouts are adorned with miniature Christmas lights and decorations."

The season of events will begin with two special Halloween events on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. The weekends will feature "spooky trains" and decorations, a release says. Treats will be provided and costumes are welcome."

Follow Bring Me The News on YouTube

Admission is $15 per person, but children 4 and younger are free. You can buy tickets for a two-hour block online here. Walk-up ticket sales are only available if the museum is under capacity. 

Masks are strongly recommended for people 2 and older. Those who are sick are asked to stay home and those who attend are asked to practice good physical distancing while at the museum. 

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum, which is a nonprofit, got started in 1934 and has since grown to a world-class museum with a mission of providing family entertainment and preserving a bygone era of Minnesota railroad history. 

Next Up

night train
Minnesota Life

Twin City Model Railroad Museum brings back Night Trains for the holidays

The Night Trains event kicks of with Halloween.

Screen Shot 2021-10-15 at 10.01.55 PM
MN News

Police still searching for suspect who opened fire at Plymouth movie theater

It sparked a partial evacuation of the Emagine Willow Creek theater.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 18

Hospitalizations have surpassed 1,000 in the latest update.

Gully Boys van stolen Twitter pic 1
MN Music and Radio

Mpls. band Gully Boys' van stolen, with all their gear inside

They're asking Twin Cities residents to be on the lookout for the silver van.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

2 girls from St. Cloud injured in ATV crash

Neither girl was wearing a helmet, the sheriff's office said.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins has turned into a late-game killer for the Vikings

Cousins has given the Vikings a chance to tie or win the game 7 times in 6 games.

john oliver
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: The absurd ad 'Last Week Tonight' wrote for a MN car dealership

Host John Oliver described the commercial as a "tense domestic psychodrama."

Car driving
MN News

Minnesota is on track for the most road deaths since 2007

Minnesota has recorded 384 traffic deaths as of Oct. 14.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man among the 5 shot in Minneapolis incident dies from injuries

Four other men were injured in the shooting.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

1 dead, 1 airlifted following Goodhue County crash

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

railroad crossing, train crossing
MN News

Woman found dead on train tracks in Moorhead

The woman was located by officials on train tracks near Memorial Park Sunday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Search for killer after man is fatally shot in Hopkins

The shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

Related

1476420_10152200948309734_1709067929_n
MN Lifestyle

'Night Trains' returns for holidays at Twin Cities Model Railroad Museum

The annual event is going ahead despite COVID-19.

MN News

Back on track: The Twin City Model Railroad Museum reopens

Screen Shot 2020-11-10 at 9.03.20 AM
Minnesota Life

ValleyFair the latest to introduce drive-through holiday lights display

The announcement follows similar events planned in Duluth and at the State Fairgrounds.

Minnesota Life

A guide to holiday events happening in the Twin Cities

This list will be updated as more events are announced ... or we become aware of them.

freight train railroad tracks
MN News

Train hits, kills man walking bike on Minnetonka railroad bridge

The crash happened near Big Willow Park.

DSC_9550
Minnesota Life

Duluth resident's popular holiday light show is moving to Glensheen

It has been hosted by Marcia Hales since 1998.

sever's
Minnesota Life

Sever's Holiday Lights event to feature 1.2 million lights

The annual festival begins Nov. 26.

Screen Shot 2021-03-29 at 12.09.01 PM
Minnesota Life

St. Paul Farmers' Market reveals 2021 schedule for Lowertown, suburban markets

The summer season kicks off on Apr. 24.