Twine kills 2 young ospreys in Long Lake, Minnesota

Two young ospreys have died after becoming entangled in twine in Long Lake, Minnesota, according to the Raptor Center.

The University of Minnesota-based organization on Thursday issued a plea to Minnesotans to clean up rope, twine, fishing line and other materials that pose a serious threat to wildlife if left behind.

One young osprey, which had to be euthanized this week, was found hanging by its leg by baling twine, the center shared. A second chick wrapped in twine, believed to have died several weeks earlier, was also found in the nest.

"We see these materials occasionally in bird nests, either because they are tangled around plant matter and carried to the nest, or picked up directly as nesting material," the organization wrote.

Ospreys, among the raptor species decimated by DDT pesticide use in the mid-twentieth century, have grown strong again in much of North America.

However, litter continues to pose a major threat to birds in Minnesota, particularly endangering raptors and waterfowl amid the increasing threat of climate change.

The National Audubon Society, which models how warming temperatures will affect bird ranges, says ospreys have maintained all of their natural range in current conditions.

However, scientists predict the species will begin leaving Minnesota if 1.5 degrees of warming occurs.

