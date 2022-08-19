Skip to main content
Twine kills 2 young ospreys in Long Lake, Minnesota

Twine kills 2 young ospreys in Long Lake, Minnesota

One bird was found hanging by its leg from the nest.

An osprey returns to its nest with a fish. Photo courtesy of Unsplash.

One bird was found hanging by its leg from the nest.

Two young ospreys have died after becoming entangled in twine in Long Lake, Minnesota, according to the Raptor Center. 

The University of Minnesota-based organization on Thursday issued a plea to Minnesotans to clean up rope, twine, fishing line and other materials that pose a serious threat to wildlife if left behind. 

One young osprey, which had to be euthanized this week, was found hanging by its leg by baling twine, the center shared. A second chick wrapped in twine, believed to have died several weeks earlier, was also found in the nest. 

"We see these materials occasionally in bird nests, either because they are tangled around plant matter and carried to the nest, or picked up directly as nesting material," the organization wrote. 

Ospreys, among the raptor species decimated by DDT pesticide use in the mid-twentieth century, have grown strong again in much of North America. 

However, litter continues to pose a major threat to birds in Minnesota, particularly endangering raptors and waterfowl amid the increasing threat of climate change. 

The National Audubon Society, which models how warming temperatures will affect bird ranges, says ospreys have maintained all of their natural range in current conditions. 

However, scientists predict the species will begin leaving Minnesota if 1.5 degrees of warming occurs

Find more Bring Me The News stories about how litter is impacting Minnesota birds here: 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 2.17.19 PM
Minnesota Life

Twine kills 2 young ospreys in Long Lake, Minnesota

One bird was found hanging by its leg from the nest.

Mindy Kiepe
MN News

5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm

The dogs were euthanized after the incident.

Becker Public Schools
MN News

School district sued by teachers' union over staff 'gag order'

The district has faced heightened scrutiny for months now.

Andrew Luger, former U.S. Attorney of Minnesota
MN News

After dozens of arrests, concern over rising 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets

The U.S. Attorney provided an update on the violent crime strategy in collaboration with federal and local law enforcement agencies.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 1.31.41 PM
MN News

Outrage after ‘vote with bullets’ remarks from GOP Senate candidate

The candidate's comments were recently brought to light in a video recording.

State Patrol
MN News

2 killed after vehicle crosses center line near Silver Lake

A toddler in the vehicle survived the crash.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 11.07.39 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO-TV launching new newscast, adds North Carolina anchor, meteorologist

The new newscast will debut on Labor Day.

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 4.12.14 PM
MN Food & Drink

The answer to winter woes: St. Paul's upcoming Palm Springs-style supper club

Take a first look at inside the menu at The Apostle Supper Club.

Muhammad Masood
MN News

Guilty plea: Ex-Mayo Clinic researcher tried to fly to Syria and fight for ISIS

Muhammad Masood, 30, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man says he was pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint by trio

The incident allegedly happened in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.

Melissa Turtinen - MN State Fair 2021
MN Weather

Is the State Fair heatwave real, or an urban legend?

Sven Sundgaard checks the data behind the notion that the State Fair is Minnesota's 'last summer hurrah.'

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Investigation after inmate found dead in cell at Stillwater prison

Drug paraphernalia was found by officers inside the cell.

Related

image
Minnesota Life

How the fastest animal on the planet returned to MN after local extinction

The fastest animal on Earth had once vanished from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Owl
Minnesota Life

MN owl returned to the wild after rare recovery from avian flu

The great horned owl released Wednesday is the Raptor Center's first patient to recover from HPAI.

Great Horned Owl.
MN News

Great horned owl family of 5 dies near Lake Nokomis, avian flu suspected

The state is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of the disease, which is 90-100% fatal in raptors.

Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 2.47.38 PM
Minnesota Life

What researchers will learn next about the cougar found in the Twin Cities

The male cougar found this week weighed 130 pounds.

image
Minnesota Life

Young loon reunites with mother on Twin Cities lake after rescue from fishing litter

Rescuers say the loon's story highlights the threat of improperly disposed fishing tackle on Minnesota lakes.

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 12.32.24 PM
Minnesota Life

Edina looks to restore native ecosystem at shuttered golf course

Voters will decide on funding for the plans.

Imani 2021
Minnesota Life

A young shorebird's journey inspires hope for endangered Great Lakes species

Why a Great Lakes Piping Plover spotted in Duluth made big waves in Chicago.

Nero
MN News

The Raptor Center's ambassador, Nero the turkey vulture, dies at 47

Nero helped save the California condors before taking up his post as an education ambassador.