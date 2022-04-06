Twins move season opener against Mariners to Friday

A high temperature of maybe 40 degrees with rain, snow and winds gusting to 35 mph wasn't ideal for Thursday's scheduled season opener between the Twins and Mariners, so the game has been pushed to Friday.

The Twins announced Wednesday that the season will now begin Friday at 3:10 p.m.

"The game, and all of the Twins’ Opening Day festivities, will now occur on Friday’s previously-scheduled off-day, following the same timeline: Breakfast on the Plaza from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m., gates opening at 1:00 p.m. and first pitch between the Twins and Mariners at 3:10 p.m." the Twins said.

Tickets will be honored Friday, though with some rather key conditions. If you bought the tickets through a secondary ticket reseller, you can only use them for the rescheduled opener on Friday.

There are no refunds, so another option is to use your tickets (as long as you didn't buy them secondhand) for any other Twins home game this season. To do that, you have to exchange your tickets at least 24 hours before Friday's game, so you have a little more than a day to make that decision.

More details from the Twins here.

Joe Ryan, a rookie right-hander, will start on the mound for the Twins Friday. He'll be opposed by Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray, who will see one of baseball's best 1-2 punches to start the game as the Twins are expected to bat Byron Buxton leadoff and Carlos Correa second.

Friday's weather won't be ideal, but at least it won't be raining and snowing. The high temp is forecast to be in the low 40s with winds gusting up to 30 mph.