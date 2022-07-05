Skip to main content
Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

It's the end of the line for Pie & Mighty and Bunny's Bar & Grill.

Two Minneapolis restaurants are saying goodbye.

Over the holiday weekend, Pie & Mighty called it quits in south Minneapolis, and Bunny's Bar & Grill closed its northeast Minneapolis location.

A post on Pie & Mighty's website said its final day of operations was July 3. 

"We closed this chapter of making and selling pie as a retail business. It’s probably not the end of Pie & Mighty’s vision and mission, just the end of this way of being Pie & Mighty. In your surprise hearing this news, please remember this most importantly: It has been our honor and privilege to be a part of your lives with pie and joy," a statement from the business said, in part.

The store had only been open since 2020. According to its website, operational and financial issues were reasons for the dessert destination's closure.

"Our resilience is low in the face of the pandemic, the supply chain, rising costs, equipment and facilities surprises, and the ongoing choices we made every week just to keep operations stable. Suddenly, we allowed ourselves to feel and then to know that the must-do operational stability work was actually draining joy," the post said.

Bunny's Bar and Grill in northeast Minneapolis has closed after more than five years in operation.

The business announced its closure Tuesday morning on Facebook

"...we have decided to shut our doors permanently, effective immediately. We have loved being a part of the nordeast community and want to thank everyone for their patronage!" the post reads, in part.

According to owner Gary Rackner, there won't be  moving into their premises, as new owners are taking over the property and "don't want a restaurant in the location."

Bunny's famous original location is n in St. Louis Park, which has been open since 1933. 

The northeast location opened just outside of the former Grain Belt Brewery in 2016. 

