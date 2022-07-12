2 Minneapolis eateries get national 'historic small restaurants' grants

Skip to main content
Two Eat Street restaurants will receive a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Two Minneapolis restaurants have been awarded grant dollars aimed at supporting longstanding restaurants that operate in historic buildings. 

Rainbow Chinese Restaurant and the Black Forest Inn will both receive $40,000 to pay for building improvements, maintenance or general operating costs, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation

The National Trust for Historic Preservation founded the program last year in partnership with American Express to help small, independent restaurants recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible restaurants must have been in business for at least 25 years to be considered. 

The Black Forest Inn says the money will be used for exterior improvements, which will begin taking shape this summer. 

The Rainbow Chinese Restaurant said funds will also go towards building improvements. 

"This grant will allow us to make some updates so we can continue to be an Eat Street icon for years to come," Rainbow announced on Facebook. 

The 2022 Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant recipients are: 

  • Antoine's Restaurant — New Orleans, Louisiana. 
  • B&H Dairy Kosher Vegetarian Restaurant — New York, New York. 
  • Black Forest Inn — Minneapolis, Minnesota. 
  • China King's Restaurant — Leesburg, Virginia. 
  • El Adobe Mexican Grill — Atoka, Oklahoma. 
  • The Glen Rock Mill Inn — Glen Rock, Pennsylvania. 
  • Golden Burro Cafe — Leadville, Colorado. 
  • The Harmony Inn — Harmony, Pennsylvania. 
  • Hi-Way Cafe — Vinita, Oklahoma. 
  • The Historic Magnolia House — Greensboro, North Carolina. 
  • The Irish Rover — Louisville, Kentucky. 
  • Khalil's Middle Eastern Restaurant — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 
  • La Segunda Bakery — Tampa, Florida. 
  • Max's Taphouse — Baltimore, Maryland. 
  • Miller's Soul Food — Dublin, Georgia. 
  • Mr. Henry's — Washington, DC. 
  • Nancy's Silver Cafe — Silver City, New Mexico. 
  • Penn Brewery and Restaurant — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 
  • Rainbow Chinese Restaurant — Minneapolis, Minnesota. 
  • Saratoga Restaurant — Terre Haute, Indiana. 
  • Schwabl's Restaurant — Buffalo, New York. 
  • The Seaside — Hilo, Hawaii. 
  • Stamps Super Burgers — Jackson, Mississippi. 
  • Teshima Restaurant — Honalo, Hawaii. 
  • Welton Street Cafe — Denver, Colorado. 

In 2021, the program awarded 25 restaurants over $1 million. No Minnesota restaurants were among last year's recipients. 

