Two Minnesota State Fair food stands announce closure

One of the stands had been in operation since 1929.

Two beloved food stand staples at the Minnesota State Fair are saying goodbye to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Potato Man and Sweetie as well as Rainbow Ice Cream won't be returning to the State Fair, the Davis family, which owns both food stands, announced Tuesday. The current owners say the recent death of a family member is behind the decision, writing, "the time has come."

Both Potato Man and Sweetie and Rainbow Ice Cream pulled out of the 2020 State Fair at the last-minute due to what they described only as a "family medical emergency," though at the time said they were looking forward to a 2022 return.

That plan, sadly, appears to have changed.

Rainbow Ice Cream dates all the way back to 1929, which was started by brothers Barney and Jim Davis as Davis Concessions. Over the years they sold various items, including ice cream caramel apples, Sno Cones and more.

In 1965 Jim brought Belgian Waffles from New York to the Minnesota State Fair, which led to Bomb Pops, the Potato Man and Sweetie, Lingonberry and Bacon Ice Cream and more.

The Davis family will be auctioning off food stands, food service equipment, old soda signage and more starting Nov. 22. You can see details here.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook