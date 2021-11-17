Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Publish date:

Two Minnesota State Fair food stands announce closure

One of the stands had been in operation since 1929.
Author:
potato man and sweetie stand facebook

Two beloved food stand staples at the Minnesota State Fair are saying goodbye to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Potato Man and Sweetie as well as Rainbow Ice Cream won't be returning to the State Fair, the Davis family, which owns both food stands, announced Tuesday. The current owners say the recent death of a family member is behind the decision, writing, "the time has come."

Both Potato Man and Sweetie and Rainbow Ice Cream pulled out of the 2020 State Fair at the last-minute due to what they described only as a "family medical emergency," though at the time said they were looking forward to a 2022 return.

rainbow ice cream stand facebook

That plan, sadly, appears to have changed.

Rainbow Ice Cream dates all the way back to 1929, which was started by brothers Barney and Jim Davis as Davis Concessions. Over the years they sold various items, including ice cream caramel apples, Sno Cones and more.

In 1965 Jim brought Belgian Waffles from New York to the Minnesota State Fair, which led to Bomb Pops, the Potato Man and Sweetie, Lingonberry and Bacon Ice Cream and more.

The Davis family will be auctioning off food stands, food service equipment, old soda signage and more starting Nov. 22. You can see details here.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

Next Up

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's 4th quarter takeover leads Timberwolves over Kings

The Timberwolves star erupted to lead a much-needed victory.

ANGELIQUE CHRISTINE LEPSCH
MN News

Fridley woman missing, her vehicle found near Lowry Bridge

Coordinated search efforts are ongoing.

patagonia airbnb photo
Travel

Couple named  'top hosts' for off-the-grid cabin

The small space looks out to Lake Superior.

fargo police chief shooting presser 11-17-21
MN News

2 killed in shooting at Fargo business, suspected gunman turns himself in

A man later walked into the police station and said he was responsible.

snow flakes flurries unsplash
Weather MN

NWS warns bursts of snow could slow Weds. commute

The isolated storms will impact central Minnesota through the Twin Cities.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Charges: Man created fake sexual profiles of MN college student

He's charged with cyberstalking.

J Boeckermann Rochester BCA
MN News

Police searching for MN woman who left home, never returned

She's been missing more than a month now.

Screen Shot 2021-11-17 at 2.03.36 PM
MN Gophers

Dick Vitale: Gift from Gophers 'lifted my spirits' during chemo

The Gophers got a few "awesome baby" comments from the iconic sportscaster.

police lights
MN News

Charges: MN woman had baby with underage runaway from California

She faces 10 felonies in connection to the case.

potato man and sweetie stand facebook
MN Food & Drink

Two Minnesota State Fair food stands announce closure

One of the stands had been in operation since 1929.

hwy 62 west minneapolis street view - crop
Minnesota Life

Speed limit on Highway 62 Crosstown increased

Travelers on the busy Twin Cities highway can (legally) go a bit faster now.

Governor Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

Walz explains why he's not using emergency powers to combat COVID surge

He doesn't think they'd be effective, and wants his team in place to bring the state out of the pandemic.

Related

Screen Shot 2018-08-21 at 12.20.36 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair announces drive-thru 'Food Parade' experience

Tickets go on sale next week.

breakfast-potato-skin
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: 31 new foods, 7 vendors announced for State Fair 2019

The annual big reveal is here.

Minnesota State Fair
MN Food & Drink

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern skeptical of State Fair food 'gimmicks'

He had a mixed reaction to the release of the new foods for this year's State Fair.

MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair Food Guide: Don't miss these hidden gems

They don't get the headlines, but maybe they should.

state fair corndogs auto show RESIZE
MN Food & Drink

16 State Fair food vendors announced for next week's Auto Show

Get your State Fair food fix months in advance.

State Fair
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2021: The best new foods

Our food writer Haley Nelson picks out her favorite new dishes at the State Fair.

Hidden gems
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2019: This year's hidden food gems

They don't get the headlines, but maybe they should.

the donut family
MN Food & Drink

Where to find State Fair foods in Minnesota this summer

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is canceled, but that doesn't mean you can't still chow down.