Two Minnesotans win $1 million in New Year's Day lottery
Two Minnesotans have woken up to 2022 $1 million richer (before tax...) after winning seven-figure sums on a Minnesota Lottery New Year's Day draw.
The Minnesota Lottery announced the two winners of its Millionaire Raffle draw, with each taking home $1 million.
The winning tickets were bought at Kwik Trip #141 at 1100 7th Avenue in Two Harbors and Dollar Fresh at 3225 10th Street East in Glencoe.
Both of these stores will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.
While the total payout is $1 million, the winners will have to pay at least 31.25% federal and state withholding taxes on the amount above $5,000, bringing the initial net payout to $689,062, which may rise when winners do their 2022 tax returns depending on their incomes.
As well as the two seven-figure winners, there were also five $100,000 and five $25,000 prizes.
The $100,000 winning tickets were sold at:
- Holiday Stationstore 1016 Highway 15 S., in Hutchinson.
- Speedway, 5205 Vernon Ave., in Edina.
- Holiday Stationstore, 6571 N. Lake Blvd., in Forest Lake.
- Kwik Trip, 11736 Ulysses Lane N.E., in Blaine.
- Cub Foods, 8421 Lyndale Ave. S., in Bloomington.
The $25,000 winning tickets were bought at:
- Cub Foods, 19216 Freeport Ave., in Elk River.
- Young’s General Store, 155 Hill Ave., in Middle River.
- Holiday Stationstores, 1793 Arboretum Blvd., in Victoria.
- Speedway, 502 N. Benton Drive, in Sauk Rapids.
- D & L Food & Gas, 626 West Larpenteur Ave., in St. Paul.
The $1 million and $100,000 winners must claim their tickets at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville by Dec. 30, 2022.
You can check your raffle tickets here: https://www.mnlottery.com/raffle/.