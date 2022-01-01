Two Minnesotans win $1 million in New Year's Day lottery

Two Minnesotans have woken up to 2022 $1 million richer (before tax...) after winning seven-figure sums on a Minnesota Lottery New Year's Day draw.

The Minnesota Lottery announced the two winners of its Millionaire Raffle draw, with each taking home $1 million.

The winning tickets were bought at Kwik Trip #141 at 1100 7th Avenue in Two Harbors and Dollar Fresh at 3225 10th Street East in Glencoe.

Both of these stores will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

While the total payout is $1 million, the winners will have to pay at least 31.25% federal and state withholding taxes on the amount above $5,000, bringing the initial net payout to $689,062, which may rise when winners do their 2022 tax returns depending on their incomes.

As well as the two seven-figure winners, there were also five $100,000 and five $25,000 prizes.

The $100,000 winning tickets were sold at:

Holiday Stationstore 1016 Highway 15 S., in Hutchinson.

Speedway, 5205 Vernon Ave., in Edina.

Holiday Stationstore, 6571 N. Lake Blvd., in Forest Lake.

Kwik Trip, 11736 Ulysses Lane N.E., in Blaine.

Cub Foods, 8421 Lyndale Ave. S., in Bloomington.

The $25,000 winning tickets were bought at:

Cub Foods, 19216 Freeport Ave., in Elk River.

Young’s General Store, 155 Hill Ave., in Middle River.

Holiday Stationstores, 1793 Arboretum Blvd., in Victoria.

Speedway, 502 N. Benton Drive, in Sauk Rapids.

D & L Food & Gas, 626 West Larpenteur Ave., in St. Paul.

The $1 million and $100,000 winners must claim their tickets at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville by Dec. 30, 2022.

You can check your raffle tickets here: https://www.mnlottery.com/raffle/.