Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Two Minnesotans win $1 million in New Year's Day lottery
Publish date:

Two Minnesotans win $1 million in New Year's Day lottery

The tickets were bought in Glencoe and Two Harbors.
Author:

Tony Webster, Wikimedia Commons

The tickets were bought in Glencoe and Two Harbors.

Two Minnesotans have woken up to 2022 $1 million richer (before tax...) after winning seven-figure sums on a Minnesota Lottery New Year's Day draw.

The Minnesota Lottery announced the two winners of its Millionaire Raffle draw, with each taking home $1 million.

The winning tickets were bought at Kwik Trip #141 at 1100 7th Avenue in Two Harbors and Dollar Fresh at 3225 10th Street East in Glencoe.

Both of these stores will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

While the total payout is $1 million, the winners will have to pay at least 31.25% federal and state withholding taxes on the amount above $5,000, bringing the initial net payout to $689,062, which may rise when winners do their 2022 tax returns depending on their incomes.

As well as the two seven-figure winners, there were also five $100,000 and five $25,000 prizes.

The $100,000 winning tickets were sold at:

  • Holiday Stationstore 1016 Highway 15 S., in Hutchinson.
  • Speedway, 5205 Vernon Ave., in Edina.
  • Holiday Stationstore, 6571 N. Lake Blvd., in Forest Lake.
  • Kwik Trip, 11736 Ulysses Lane N.E., in Blaine.
  • Cub Foods, 8421 Lyndale Ave. S., in Bloomington.

The $25,000 winning tickets were bought at:

  • Cub Foods, 19216 Freeport Ave., in Elk River.
  • Young’s General Store, 155 Hill Ave., in Middle River.
  • Holiday Stationstores, 1793 Arboretum Blvd., in Victoria.
  • Speedway, 502 N. Benton Drive, in Sauk Rapids.
  • D & L Food & Gas, 626 West Larpenteur Ave., in St. Paul.

The $1 million and $100,000 winners must claim their tickets at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville by Dec. 30, 2022. 

You can check your raffle tickets here: https://www.mnlottery.com/raffle/.

Next Up

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

Two Minnesotans win $1 million in New Year's Day lottery

The tickets were bought in Glencoe and Two Harbors.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

15-year-old boy fatally shot on New Year's Eve in Minneapolis

It brings the homicide total in 2021 in Minneapolis to 95.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Shooting at Mall of America injures 2, prompts lockdown

Word of the shooting started coming in just before 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

US Secretary of Defense COVID vaccine flickr
MN News

Mayo Clinic's COVID vaccine deadline quickly approaching

Mayo staff have until Jan. 3 to get at least one dose — or face losing their job.

donna summer musical
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ordway cancels remaining 'Donna Summer Musical' shows due to COVID

There were three performances left.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Fourth teen arrested in robbery, shooting at Minneapolis market

Three other teenage suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

kinyell haynes 2
MN News

Police seek help finding missing Bloomington 15-year-old

She was last seen leaving her home on Monday.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Coller: Mike Zimmer's Kirk Cousins nightmare comes true

This was the one thing he did not want to happen.

nevaeh kingbird 2
MN News

Police try to clear up misinformation about girl missing 2 months

A vigil is planned for 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird on Sunday to help raise awareness about her disappearance.

m01229 Shake Shack Flickr
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack plots its 5th Twin Cities location

Like the recently opened Maple Grove location, this one would have a drive-thru lane.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on icy MN highway

One driver crossed over the center line resulting in a head-on crash, the State Patrol says.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run on Twin Cities highway

The driver struck the young girl then fled the scene.

Related

Minnesota Lottery
MN Lifestyle

Two win $1 million prizes in Minnesota Lottery raffle

The winning tickets were sold in Bloomington and St. Cloud.

Minnesota Life

Two Minnesotans win $1M in New Year's Day lottery game

They won in the Jan. 1 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

$1 million lottery winner revealed as Kimball man

The second winner of $1 million on New Year's Day has not yet come forward.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

$1M-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Twin Cities

A Cub Foods in Arden Hills had the winning ticket.

Screen Shot 2020-01-03 at 7.18.23 AM
Minnesota Life

Three out of five million dollar lottery tickets claimed on Jan. 2

There are still two big wins from December that have not been claimed.

Minnesota Life

Someone in Minnesota has a lottery ticket worth $21.6M

it was bought for the July 10 draw.

john engstrom
Minnesota Life

Final million-dollar lottery winner revealed as college professor

He bought the ticket on a whim from a Kwik Trip.

Minnesota Life

MN Lottery is giving away 250 Mega Millions tickets on Friday

The jackpot for the Friday draw has swelled to $900 million.