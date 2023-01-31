Two new breweries join Minneapolis, St. Paul downtowns

The new year has brought new taprooms to both Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Bricksworth Beer Co.'s second location is set to open this week in the former Darby's Pub & Grill space in Minneapolis' North Loop.

The new location had a soft opening over the weekend and is set to open fully on Feb. 1

The brewpub's first location opened in Burnsville in 2020, serving up nearly a dozen varieties of chicken wings and Bricksworth’s take on Detroit-style pizza.

(bricksworthbeer.co)

In St. Paul, Gambit Brewing Company officially opened Jan. 12 in downtown's historic Pioneer Endicott building.

The brewery and taproom space off 4th Street East had been vacant since 12welve Eyes Brewing called it quit in 2019.

The Lowertown Mule Hard Seltzer Cocktail. Courtesy of Gambit Brewing Company.

In addition to a diverse tap list, Gambit Brewing Company offers upscale hard seltzer cocktails and mocktails.

For owner and head brewer Josh Secaur, Gambit is a jump from a rural brewpub to the big city. Before opening the new venture, he spent three years as head brewer of Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill in Roberts, Wisconsin.

(Gambitbrewingco.com)