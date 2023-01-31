Skip to main content
Two new breweries join Minneapolis, St. Paul downtowns

Two new breweries join Minneapolis, St. Paul downtowns

There are new spots in North Loop and Lowertown.

Gambit Brewing Company is now open at 141 4th Street East, Suite LL2 in downtown St. Paul. Photo courtesy of Gambit Brewing Company.

There are new spots in North Loop and Lowertown.

The new year has brought new taprooms to both Minneapolis and St. Paul

Bricksworth Beer Co.'s second location is set to open this week in the former Darby's Pub & Grill space in Minneapolis' North Loop. 

The new location had a soft opening over the weekend and is set to open fully on Feb. 1 

The brewpub's first location opened in Burnsville in 2020, serving up nearly a dozen varieties of chicken wings and Bricksworth’s take on Detroit-style pizza. 

(bricksworthbeer.co

In St. Paul, Gambit Brewing Company officially opened Jan. 12 in downtown's historic Pioneer Endicott building. 

The brewery and taproom space off 4th Street East had been vacant since 12welve Eyes Brewing called it quit in 2019.

The Lowertown Mule Hard Seltzer Cocktail. Courtesy of Gambit Brewing Company. 

The Lowertown Mule Hard Seltzer Cocktail. Courtesy of Gambit Brewing Company. 

In addition to a diverse tap list, Gambit Brewing Company offers upscale hard seltzer cocktails and mocktails. 

For owner and head brewer Josh Secaur, Gambit is a jump from a rural brewpub to the big city. Before opening the new venture, he spent three years as head brewer of Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill in Roberts, Wisconsin

(Gambitbrewingco.com

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-31 at 10.17.33 AM
MN Food & Drink

Two new breweries join Minneapolis, St. Paul downtowns

There are new spots in North Loop and Lowertown.

driver's license
MN News

'Driver's Licenses For All' bill passes Minnesota House, heads to Senate

It would allow Minnesotans to obtain it without needing proof of legal presence in the U.S.

court room
MN News

Charges: Food-deprived child was tortured, abused by foster caregivers

The charges consist of child torture and neglect.

LawlessCocktailRoomIGLawless
Bars and Restaurants

Lawless Distilling in south Minneapolis abruptly closes its doors

The company stated "the wear and tear of the pandemic has taken its toll."

image
MN News

Charges: Driver had been drinking at party before striking teens, killing one

The victims were walking home from Walmart at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 4.32.08 PM
MN News

State: Beltrami County Jail conditions present imminent risk of 'life-threatening harm'

The state is taking action to force changes at the Beltrami County Jail.

thermostat
MN News

Utilities ask MN residents to reduce energy use as cold snap induces peak demand

The central U.S. is in the midst of a cold snap.

BrillyCarchiGoFundMe
MN News

Tributes to 15-year-old girl killed in Burnsville crash

The teenager was a student at Burnsville High School.

Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 3.19.07 PM
MN Business

Amazon to close Shakopee sort center, affecting 680 employees

The MSP5 center will close at the end of March.

USATSI_4443413_168397563_lowres
MN Music and Radio

Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, Del Amitri to play 2 shows in Minnesota

Tickets go on sale Friday.

police lights
MN News

Charges: New Ulm couple abused young children with cruel punishments

Warning: The following contains upsetting details about child abuse.

Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 1.18.29 PM
Minnesota Life

Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney

Contestants come from all over the country compete in the annual event held in Brainerd.

Related

image
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin brewer plans place of his own in downtown St. Paul

A hard seltzer program is also planned for the Art Deco-style taproom.

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 4.09.42 PM
MN Food & Drink

New ballpark and Lift Bridge brewery planned for Hudson

There's a new destination for beer and baseball in the works.

tequila-ge7b1eec5c_1280
MN Food & Drink

Smack Shack, Lexington owners to open new 'tequila focused' restaurant

It'll open in the North Loop next year.

image
MN Food & Drink

Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes

Another one bites the crust.

Black Sheep
MN Food & Drink

Black Sheep Pizza closes in downtown St. Paul

A poem entitled "Covid, bike lanes and shortages, oh my!" announced the closure.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.50.09 PM
MN Food & Drink

Badger Hill to relocate brewery and taproom in Shakopee

A local Mexican restaurant will also relocate to the new space.

image
MN Food & Drink

Loons Landing Brewery announces grand opening

Loons Landing Brewery will celebrate its "maiden voyage" this month.

image
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Vietnamese restaurant begins new chapter on St. Paul's Grand Ave.

There's a new home in St. Paul for Que Viet egg rolls.