U of M considers covering 'problematic' mural created in 1945

A listening session regarding the mural is planned for Feb. 1.

AlexiusHoratius, Wikimedia Commons

A removable cover could be placed over a 78-year-old mural at the University of Minnesota in light of discussion surrounding the piece's "problematic aspects," according to the university. 

Entitled "The Epic of Minnesota's Greatest Forests", the piece is located in the Forestry Department's Green Hall on the St. Paul Campus, according to the University of Minnesota Archives. It was created by former College of Design professor Hazel Stoeckler. 

"In recent years, students, faculty, and staff who use Green Hall have raised concerns and questions about how the mural represents the history of treaty era negotiations, its harmful caricature of an American Indian, and several other problematic aspects," the Department of Forest Resources stated. 

image

As a result, the university is considering a plan to place a removable cover over the mural. 

The proposal will be discussed during a public listening session planned for Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to take place in the Northstar Ballroom. 

