Union Depot in St. Paul to host Harry Potter movie night

A magical movie night is upcoming at the Union Depot in St. Paul.

The festivities will run from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 with a screening of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" beginning at 8 p.m.

The free event will feature local food vendors, non-alcoholic "butter beer" and Harry Potter trivia, games and crafts.

There'll also be a live mermaid, a Triwizard cup, and plenty of photo opportunities on Platform 9 ¾

Costumes, wands and blankets are welcome.