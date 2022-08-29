Union Depot in St. Paul to host Harry Potter movie night

Skip to main content
Union Depot in St. Paul to host Harry Potter night

Butter beer will be flowing.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Courtesy of Unsplash.

A magical movie night is upcoming at the Union Depot in St. Paul. 

The festivities will run from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 with a screening of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" beginning at 8 p.m. 

The free event will feature local food vendors, non-alcoholic "butter beer" and Harry Potter trivia, games and crafts. 

There'll also be a live mermaid, a Triwizard cup, and plenty of photo opportunities on Platform 9 ¾ 

Costumes, wands and blankets are welcome. 

