'Upscale' brewery with golf simulator planned for Chanhassen

Take a look inside the plans for Hackamore Brewing Company.

A rendering of Hackamore Brewing Company planned for 18651 Lake Drive E. in Chanhassen, Minn. Submitted photo.

There's a new player coming soon to the Twin Cities craft beer scene. 

Eden Prairie resident Zac Gleason is the owner and operator of the newly-minted Hackamore Brewing Company, which is set to open in a refurbished industrial space in Chanhassen later this year. 

"This really is a dream of me and my brother, together," Gleason said, adding the brewery's name pays homage to their childhood home on Hackamore Circle in Corcoran, Minnesota. 

Luxury home builder John Kraemer & Sons will complete the transformational build-out of the 10,700-square-foot space, with John Kraemer one of four partners in the launch of Hackamore.

The other partners are Gleason's brother, Jake Gleason, friend Aaron Melby, and step father Rich Cleveland. 

While Gleason is new to the craft beer industry, he's an experienced home brewer and the local "foodie" behind the @sotaeats social media accounts. 

He quit his corporate job in private real estate portfolio management last year to pursue his dream full-time. 

Zac Gleason. Submitted photo. 

Hackamore will offer five flagship beers: a hazy IPA, milk stout, kettle sour, cream ale, and light lager. 

"In time, we'll have to up 20 taps and the other 15 are going to be constantly rotating out," Gleason said. "Taps that rotate often keep craft beer fun." 

A small menu of "elevated pub fare" will include staples such as burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and chicken wings, he said. 

Gallery: 38 new foods, 8 new vendors announced for 2022 Minnesota State Fair

The brewery will feature a full-sized golf simulator, a stage for live entertainment and a shop with co-branded apparel and other merchandise. 

Golf-simulator competitions, with opportunities to win free beer and prizes, are likely to be a feature of happy hour. 

"The thing thats going to set us apart is going to be the kind of elevated and upscale environment that we are going to create in the brewery," Gleason said. 

Demolition on the space is set to begin this month with Hackamore Brewing Company's grand opening slated for late 2022. 

