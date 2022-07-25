2 neighboring Uptown restaurants appear to be closed

Skip to main content
Uptown restaurants The Fremont, Hammer & Sickle appear to have closed

The two restaurants were both last active on social media last month.

Google Street View

Neighboring Uptown restaurants The Fremont and Hammer & Sickle appear to have closed indefinitely.

The two restaurants, located on Lagoon Avenue near Fremont Avenue, have had “temporarily closed” signs on their windows for weeks, according to Racket.

And both the websites for The Fremont and Hammer & Sickle are no longer active, both greeting people attempting to visit the websites with a message that reads "Website Expired." 

The last social media posts for each restaurant came last month, with The Fremont last posting on June 10 and Hammer Sickle on June 22. 

Hammer & Sickle, a vodka bar serving Russian and Eastern European food, first opened in 2014. The Fremont opened in 2015.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the restaurants for confirmation. 

