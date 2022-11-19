Uptown staple Stella's Fish Cafe is shutting its doors for good

Stella's Fish Cafe and Prestige Oyster Bar in Uptown, Minneapolis, will shut its doors for good before the end of the month.

The popular restaurant at 1400 W. Lake Street announced on social media Saturday that it will close permanently on Saturday, Nov. 26. The full announcement reads:

"We regret to inform the public that we will be closing our doors as of Saturday Nov 26th. We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years. You’ve truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love. We have enjoyed being part of the Minneapolis lifestyle and appreciate being labeled the gold standard of rooftop patios.

"Stella’s opened in 2005 and quickly became an Uptown hotspot for dining, patio fun, live music, and even a nightclub making the list of entertainment - There was always something for everyone at Stella’s!"

"The biggest thank you goes to our fantastic staff, for we would have never had the wonderful years we had without them. During our process of closure we will continue to work diligently to serve our patrons, as well as assist our employees as they move forward."

Uptown has been hit hard by restaurant closings this month.

Earlier this week, Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar shuttered its doors for good, and Italian restaurant Amore Uptown will cease to exist after Sunday, Nov. 20, though it'll be replaced in the near future by a new restaurant.