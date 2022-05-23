Urban Outfitters store in Uptown to close

Skip to main content
A number of national chains have departed Uptown in recent years.

The Urban Outfitters apparel store on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown will close next month.

A sign on the window of the store at 3006 Hennepin Avenue South says that its last day of opening will be June 20.

"We'll miss you, but we hope to see you at UO Mall of America," the sign reads.

Image from iOS (1)

The store's closure was first noted by Southwest Voices and comes about two-and-a-half years after the location was first listed for lease or sale.

It will leave Urban Outfitters with three stores in Minnesota: at the Mall of America, Ridgedale Mall, and Rosedale Center.

It's the latest departure of a national brand from Hennepin Avenue in Uptown. In the past several years Apple, Columbia Sportswear, North Face, and Arc'teryx have left Uptown, while kitchen and homeware store Kitchen Window also recently closing.

But there have also been some notable openings particularly of restaurants in the Uptown area, with Uptown Diner moving into the former North Face space, and Ann Kim's newest restaurant, Sooki & Mimi, opening at 1432 W. 31st St.

