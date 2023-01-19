Skip to main content
US Bank Stadium considered one of 'The Ugliest Buildings' in America

US Bank Stadium considered one of 'The Ugliest Buildings' in America

A poll based on critical tweets about its architecture puts the stadium at No. 7 on the list.

Credit: jjmusgrove, Flickr

A poll based on critical tweets about its architecture puts the stadium at No. 7 on the list.

US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis has been named one of "The Ugliest Buildings" in the United States, according to a study from Buildworld.

The home of the Minnesota Vikings – which cost $1.1 billion to build including $500 million from taxpayers – earned the seventh spot on the list, with the rankings based on the percentage of negative tweets criticizing a building's design. 

The ugliest building in the United States was determined to be the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C.

The ugliest building in the world is the Scottish Parliament Building in Edinburgh, Scotland. U.S. Bank Stadium is 12th.

The Vikings stadium's angular, ship-like design has been the source of debate since its first opened. The Pioneer Press in 2016 described the stadium as "ugly on the outside, awesome on the inside."

Plenty of negative tweets can be found on Twitter. 

The top-10 list in the U.S. also included Trump Tower in Las Vegas, the Denver International Airport, the Watergate Complex in Washington, D.C., and state capitol buildings in Florida and Boston.

Other sports stadiums to make the Top 100 list in the U.S. include Madison Square Garden in New York; the Alamodome in San Antonio; and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

To see the full lists for each the U.S. world, and the United Kingdom, click here.

Next Up

US Bank Stadium
MN Property

US Bank Stadium considered one of 'The Ugliest Buildings' in America

A poll based on critical tweets about its architecture puts the stadium at No. 7 on the list.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

Get to know 5 of Minnesota’s 'Best New Bands' playing First Avenue Friday

First Avenue's Best New Bands showcase will be held Friday night.

police lights
MN News

Man arrested in Virginia over fatal 2021 shooting in Robbinsdale

Alameen Allah Shabazz, 22, was killed on June 22, 2021.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Savage couple accused of kidnapping baby arrested in Kentucky

The child is safe, police said.

Culver's
MN Food & Drink

Culver's is scrapping Pepsi drinks, switching to Coca-Cola

Some people are displeased with the change.

Southdale
MN Shopping

Kowalski's Market to open at Southdale Center next year

The grocery store will take over the former Herberger's space.

Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 8.15.07 AM
MN Food & Drink

Great American Cookies opens new Twin Cities location

The chain also has three locations at Mall of America.

BadWaitress
MN Food & Drink

The Bad Waitress to close in Minneapolis after 18 years

The Eat Street breakfast spot opened in 2005.

Semisonic
MN Music and Radio

Semisonic to play intimate Icehouse gig ahead of First Ave shows

Tickets go on sale Friday.

image
MN News

Teenager shot in the head outside St. Paul recreation center

This is a developing story.

Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 4.10.12 PM
MN News

Support for family after 'brilliant' mother-of-five dies of toxic shock

Heidi Keiser is remembered as a faithful, loving mother.

ScottHollencampGoFundMe
MN News

Maple Lake man killed by driver after crashing in ditch is identified

Scott Hollencamp was standing outside of his crashed car when another driver hit him.

Related

US Bank Stadium
MN News

U.S. Bank Stadium looking to hire 400 part-time workers

A hiring fair will be held for the positions.

chad davis us bank stadium flickr
MN News

Hennepin County: NFL incorrectly named US Bank Stadium as polling place

Ope!

Minnesota Life

Vikings unveil room for nursing mothers at US Bank Stadium

It's in addition to four lactation suites in the venue.

MN Vikings

What are people saying about the first event at US Bank Stadium?

Screen Shot 2022-12-31 at 7.22.56 AM
MN News

Plymouth man, 26, ID'd as victim of shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

No arrests have been made in the killing.

ugliest house in america
MN Property

Did either of these 2 MN homes get voted the 'Ugliest House in America'?

This story contains spoilers for the HGTV series.

Screen Shot 2019-12-31 at 12.46.02 PM
MN Food & Drink

Erik the Red is moving from its location next to U.S. Bank Stadium

The eatery opened just months after the Vikings stadium.

MN Vikings

Details on next week's Vikings draft party at US Bank Stadium

The party will be held during the first round of the NFL Draft.