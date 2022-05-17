US News '150 Best Places to Live' features 1 from MN, 3 from WI

Skip to main content
US News '150 Best Places to Live' features 1 from Minnesota, 3 from Wisconsin

US News '150 Best Places to Live' features 1 from Minnesota, 3 from Wisconsin

The latest US News list is for the most populous metro areas only, so no small towns.

Tony Webster, Flickr

The latest US News list is for the most populous metro areas only, so no small towns.

US News' list of the 150 best metropolitan areas to live in America saw Minneapolis-St. Paul rank 27th, behind two Wisconsin cities.

The website analyzed "the 150 most populous metro areas" and ranked them based upon cost of living, desirability, the job market, and quality of life.

The Twin Cities were the only Minnesota entry onto the list, which is not surprising considering the ranking only looked at the most populous metro areas, with Rochester, Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead, and Mankato-North Mankato evidently too small to break into the top 150.

And while in 27th place, Minneapolis-St. Paul comfortably beat Wisconsin's most populous city, Milwaukee, which ranked 75th, it was behind Green Bay and Madison.

Green Bay, with a metro-area population of around 320,000, ranked 3rd overall, with Madison ranking 17th.

Of Green Bay, US News said: "Green Bay has the perfect mix of big-city amenities complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel. This city boasts a thriving entertainment and arts scene, revitalized downtown, and two college campuses, creating an energy that may appeal to young families as well as retirees."

Related: Here are the 20 best places to live in Minnesota, according to Niche

Madison was praised for its "asual, down-to-earth feel," good food, and access to local produce. 

As for the Twin Cities, the Summit Hill neighborhood of St. Paul and its "historic atmosphere" gets a shoutout in the write-up, as does Grand Avenue for its "locally-owned eateries and boutique shopping."

In Minneapolis, there's a mention of Eat Street in the south of the city, as well as its "mix of historical architecture and contemporary skyscrapers."

You can see the full list here.

Next Up

Flickr - welcome to minnesota sign - Tony Webster
Minnesota Life

US News '150 Best Places to Live' features 1 from MN, 3 from WI

The latest US News list is for the most populous metro areas only, so no small towns.

tornado
MN Weather

6 tornadoes touched down last week in western MN, ND

Two of the six were EF-2 level tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 17

72 hours of case data reported over the weekend is included in Tuesday updates.

Anton's Restaurant
MN Food & Drink

Floodwaters sweep through restaurant in Waite Park

The Sauk River crested on Monday.

Stallings surveillance footage - screengrab - crop
MN News

City of Minneapolis, Jaleel Stallings reach $1.5M settlement

Although a settlement was made, the city will not admit fault or take any responsibility for the incident as part of the agreement with Stallings.

Kayak
MN News

2 rescued after kayaks capsize on Sauk River

Recent heavy rainfall produced a strong currents on the water.

covid 19 test
MN Coronavirus

How to order 8 free at-home COVID-19 tests

A third round of free tests is now available from the U.S. government.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

19-year-old dies after stabbing in northern Minnesota

A 34-year-old man was arrested.

4303450641_ec7536c6ea_k
MN Music and Radio

Three new Grandstand shows added for Minnesota State Fair 2022

The Beach Boys and Portugal. The Man are among several acts booked.

St. Louis County
MN News

St. Louis County set to declare state of emergency ahead of peak flood levels

Volunteers are urgently needed for sandbagging efforts in a small community near Voyageurs National Park.

Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 5.03.30 PM
MN Food & Drink

Brothers Bar & Grill closes in downtown Minneapolis

The Midwest chain closed its St. Cloud location in 2018.

Ken Jeong
TV, Movies and The Arts

Licensed physician Ken Jeong to do standup in MN this September

The licensed physician will take the stage at Treasure Island Resort and Casino on Sept. 30.

Related

Minnesota Life

Money.com's '100 Best Places to Live' features 3 from MN

Rochester was the highest placed at 15th.

Woodbury
Minnesota Life

2 Minnesota cities in Money.com's Top 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

Congrats to Woodbury and Shakopee!

Minnesota sign
Home and Garden

Here are the 20 best places to live in MN, according to Niche

One Minnesota community made it in the top 100 places to live in the U.S.

Myotus, Wikimedia Commons Chanhassen
Minnesota Life

Chanhassen named best place to live in US; 2 other MN cities in Top 50

Money Magazine looked at more than 100 metrics to come up with its rankings.

St. Paul park photo
Minnesota Life

St. Paul tops Minneapolis, both top 5 overall parks systems in US

St. Paul ranked second overall, while Minneapolis came in fifth, according to the latest rankings by the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.

Chaska
Minnesota Life

These are the 33 best cities to live in Minnesota

Duluth just made the cut at No. 33, according to the study.

Minnesota Life

Twin Cities in top 10 'Best Places to Live' in the U.S.

Life ain't so bad here.

Minnesota Life

2 Twin Cities suburbs named in Time's '50 Best Places To Live 2018'

If you live in Woodbury or Lakeville, you've got it good!