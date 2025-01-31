Skip to main content

Utepils Brewing will host an 80s-themed party for its 8th anniversary

Live music, new beers, saunas, dance parties, and throwback beer pricing are on tap.

Utepils Brewing is turning eight, and it's celebrating the accomplishment for eight days with a heavy dose of 80s nostalgia. 

From Feb. 1–8, the brewery will host music, food trucks, and a special beer release, all of which will be 80s-themed, including its invitation for guests to dress for the occasion. 

Throughout the week, which includes the official City of Lakes Loppet afterparty on Feb. 2, it'll have decorations and most of its usual programming. However, the big party starts on Feb. 7 with a free event that includes live music from Amanda Grace and the release of its Anniversary Pils.

They'll also have $5 throwback pints from 11 a.m.–5 p.m., THC drink sampling from 5–8 p.m., a photobooth, and saunas, as well as the Sizzling Wagon and Northeast Pretzel food trucks dishing up food.

On Saturday, the packed day includes a speech from the owners, free cupcakes, a kids dance party, $6 breakfast beers, trivia, a meat raffle, live music, saunas, and THC drink samples from 5–8 p.m.

While Friday's festivities are free, Saturday is only free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an $8 cover afterward. All the events will take place at the Utepils Brewing taproom at 225 Thomas Ave. N in Minneapolis

