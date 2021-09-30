September 30, 2021
Valleyfair bans bags during Halloween Haunt event

Guests won't be allowed to bring in any type of bag unless "medically necessary."
Valleyfair is barring guests from bringing bags into the park during its ValleySCARE Halloween Haunt event.

The Shakopee amusement park announced the new policy Wednesday, saying it's part of ensuring a "safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience" for ValleySCARE guests. The park is requiring reservations for the event.

The policy, which you can read here, prohibits park visitors from bringing any type of bag — including  purses, backpacks and diaper bags — into Valleyfair from 6 p.m. onward while Halloween Haunt is going on. (That's Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 2-30.)

The only exception is for health accommodations. In those instances, a person can have a bag no bigger than 4.5x6.5 inches, with only "medically necessary" items stored inside.

Facebook users asked about insulin pens (a-OK if in the small bag, Valleyfair replied), meds (also fine if they fit in the bag) and feminine products (not directly addressed), with some pointing out clothes designed for women often don't have functional pockets. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to Valleyfair for clarification.

The bags do not need to be clear, Valleyfair said, but it is limited to one bag per person, and all bags will be searched.

There are a couple of other rules to keep in mind: Costume masks, face paint, and costume attire are not allowed for Halloween Haunt (though face coverings meant to reduce the spread of germs are excepted). And no trench coats or flak jackets.

In 2018, a large fight broke out during the opening night of ValleySCARE, forcing authorities to evacuate the park to add new security measures. The following year was free of any similar high-profile incidents, and the 2020 ValleySCARE was cancelled due to COVID.

