Valleyfair opens this weekend, reveals full summer schedule of events

Opening weekend at Valleyfair kicks off Friday with new events and festivals on the season calendar, and more places to dine and drink.

New fare includes walking tacos and hand-scooped ice cream at Señor Vargas, and cocktails, mocktails, draft beers and deep-fried pickles at the new Superior Bar.

"This year, we are focused on elevating our overall guest experience," said Raul Rehnborg, vice president and general manager of Valleyfair.

In addition to the two new dining locations, the 1950s-style Coasters Drive-In underwent renovations and will feature new grab-and-go meals, and an online ordering and pick-up option.

This year's schedule of events includes the addition of Monster Jam Thunder Alley beginning in August and the replacement of ValleySCARE and the Halloween Haunt with a new, "all fun and no fright" celebration called "Tricks and Treats."

Daily admission tickets cost $32.99. Season passes and group discounts are also available for purchase.

Valleyfair 2022 events & festivals