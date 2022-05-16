Skip to main content
Valleyfair opens this weekend, reveals full summer schedule of events

Opening weekend at Valleyfair kicks off Friday with new events and festivals on the season calendar, and more places to dine and drink. 

New fare includes walking tacos and hand-scooped ice cream at Señor Vargas, and cocktails, mocktails, draft beers and deep-fried pickles at the new Superior Bar. 

"This year, we are focused on elevating our overall guest experience," said Raul Rehnborg, vice president and general manager of Valleyfair. 

In addition to the two new dining locations, the 1950s-style Coasters Drive-In underwent renovations and will feature new grab-and-go meals, and an online ordering and pick-up option. 

This year's schedule of events includes the addition of Monster Jam Thunder Alley beginning in August and the replacement of ValleySCARE and the Halloween Haunt with a new, "all fun and no fright" celebration called "Tricks and Treats." 

Daily admission tickets cost $32.99. Season passes and group discounts are also available for purchase. 

Valleyfair 2022 events & festivals

  • Opening Weekend (May 20-22) Valleyfair opens Friday, May 20.
  • Soak City Opening Weekend (May 28-30) 
  • Grand Carnivale (June 25 – July 10) The return of Valleyfair's "day-to-night, bigger-than-ever global celebration."
  • Fourth of July Fireworks (July 4) America's birthday will be capped with a nighttime fireworks display.
  • Latin Days (July 23-24) Univision MN's Latin Days returns, bringing "live musical performances, authentic Latin foods, and a celebration of Latin culture."
  • NEW – Monster Jam Thunder Alley™ (August 12 – September 5) Experience the larger-than-life trucks that compete in Monster Jam®, take a stroll through Thunder Alley, and ride in the Monster Jam Freestyle Ride Truck™.
  • NEW – Tricks And Treats (September 30 – October 30) Replacing the Halloween Haunt, Valleyfair is introducing an "all-new, over-the-top, gotta-be-there Halloween event with all fun and no fright."

