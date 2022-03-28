Skip to main content
Valleyfair reopens in May, seeks to hire 1,500 workers

It opens for the season on May 20.

Valleyfair is gearing up to reopen, and with that, it's hoping to hire 1,500 workers for various positions for the season. 

The Shakopee amusement park will reopen on Friday, May 20. And it will host an in-person hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2, where it will seek to fill positions related to food service, lifeguards, ride operators, entertainers, security and guest services, a news release says. 

"We have a great variety of jobs to offer any job seeker. That means we can extend opportunities that are a wonderful fit for each person's unique skills, talents, and personality," Melissa Lutz, Valleyfair's Human Resources Director, said, "We offer flexible schedules that are great for students, teachers, parents, retirees, and part-time job seekers."

Valleyfair is hiring for both seasonal and full-time positions. You can see the open positions on Valleyfair's jobs website here

Those interesting in attending the hiring event next weekend (April 2) can sign up online here. Everyone who completes an interview will get a complimentary ticket to Valleyfair this season, a news release says.

According to the jobs website, some positions are open to people 14 and older. Starting pay for food associates who are 16 and older is $17 an hour and it's $14 an hour for food associates who are 14-15. Starting pay for game associates and admissions team members is $10 an hour for 14- and 15-year-olds and it is $14 for those 16 and older. 

Benefits of working at Valleyfair include free and unlimited use of the park and water park during off-hours, tickets for friends and family, employee discounts, and exclusive employee events, the amusement park says.

